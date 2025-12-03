Entertainment
Steve Buscemi Joins IndieCollect’s 2nd ‘RescueFest’ at Laemmle Monica
Actor Steve Buscemi will be on hand for two days of the 2nd annual RescuFest, celebrating newly restored American indie films at Laemmle Monica Film Center Dec. 5-8.
The independent film fest is presented by IndieCollect, a longtime partner of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project. The line-up includes two important films by LGBTQ+ filmmakers: “Rate It X,” directed by Paula de Koenisburg and Lucy Winer, and “The Devil Never Sleeps,” directed by Lourdes Portillo.
For more information on film restoration and reservations for Buscemi appearances click here.
The Weekend Lineup
Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m.: TREES LOUNGE by Steve Buscemi
Q&A with Steve Buscemi
Tickets only at IndieCollect.org
Dec. 6, 2:30 p.m.: TRIBUTE DIALOGUE with STEVE BUSCEMI
Tickets only at IndieCollect.org
Dec. 6, 4 p.m.: IN THE SOUP by Alexandre Rockwell
Q&A with Steve Buscemi & Special Guests
Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.: THE BELIEVER by Henry Bean
Q&A with Henry Bean
Dec. 7, Noon-2:00 p.m.: FREE, “Reel Resistance” Roundtable
Registration only at IndieCollect.org
Dec. 7, 3:00 p.m.: TATTOO CITY by Emiko Omori
Q&A with Emiko Omori
Dec. 7, 5:00 p.m.: RATE IT X
by Paula de Koenigsberg & Lucy Winer
Q&A with Paula de Koenigsberg & Jan Oxenberg
Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.: THE DEVIL NEVER SLEEPS /
EL DIABLO NUNCA DUERME by Lourdes Portillo
Q&A with Antonio Scarlata
Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.: BITTER CANE / CANNE AMÈRE
by Ben Dupuy & Kim Ives
Q&A with Kim Ives
Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.: THE SMUGGLER’S WIFE by Glen Pitre
Longtime Outfest UCLA Legacy Partner
IndieCollect has been a longtime partner with the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project and has steadfastly championed queer film and filmmakers.
They are a nonprofit responsible for the preservation and restoration of all of the films in the festival. Dedicated to saving the past & protecting the future of American indie film, RescueFest celebrates eight glorious 4K restorations of indie movies that could not be seen in high-quality formats until now.
