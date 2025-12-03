Steve Buscemi Joins IndieCollect’s 2nd ‘RescueFest’ at Laemmle Monica

Actor Steve Buscemi will be on hand for two days of the 2nd annual RescuFest, celebrating newly restored American indie films at Laemmle Monica Film Center Dec. 5-8.

The independent film fest is presented by IndieCollect, a longtime partner of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project. The line-up includes two important films by LGBTQ+ filmmakers: “Rate It X,” directed by Paula de Koenisburg and Lucy Winer, and “The Devil Never Sleeps,” directed by Lourdes Portillo.

For more information on film restoration and reservations for Buscemi appearances click here.

The Weekend Lineup

Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m.: TREES LOUNGE by Steve Buscemi

Q&A with Steve Buscemi

Tickets only at IndieCollect.org

Dec. 6, 2:30 p.m.: TRIBUTE DIALOGUE with STEVE BUSCEMI

Tickets only at IndieCollect.org

Dec. 6, 4 p.m.: IN THE SOUP by Alexandre Rockwell

Q&A with Steve Buscemi & Special Guests

Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.: THE BELIEVER by Henry Bean

Q&A with Henry Bean

Dec. 7, Noon-2:00 p.m.: FREE, “Reel Resistance” Roundtable

Registration only at IndieCollect.org

Dec. 7, 3:00 p.m.: TATTOO CITY by Emiko Omori

Q&A with Emiko Omori

Dec. 7, 5:00 p.m.: RATE IT X

by Paula de Koenigsberg & Lucy Winer

Q&A with Paula de Koenigsberg & Jan Oxenberg

Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.: THE DEVIL NEVER SLEEPS /

EL DIABLO NUNCA DUERME by Lourdes Portillo

Q&A with Antonio Scarlata

Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.: BITTER CANE / CANNE AMÈRE

by Ben Dupuy & Kim Ives

Q&A with Kim Ives

Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.: THE SMUGGLER’S WIFE by Glen Pitre

Longtime Outfest UCLA Legacy Partner

IndieCollect has been a longtime partner with the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project and has steadfastly championed queer film and filmmakers.

They are a nonprofit responsible for the preservation and restoration of all of the films in the festival. Dedicated to saving the past & protecting the future of American indie film, RescueFest celebrates eight glorious 4K restorations of indie movies that could not be seen in high-quality formats until now.

Tickets and Showtimes at Laemmle Monica click here.