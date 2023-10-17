Art Hearts Fashion Marks 10 Years at LA Fashion Week

Art Hearts Fashion will kick off Los Angeles Fashion Week Oct. 19-22, 2023 in downtown Los Angeles at the iconic Majestic Downtown, 650 S. Spring St., as the company celebrates 10 years of putting on iconic, diverse, inclusive and creative fashion shows in Los Angeles.

Art Hearts Fashion was founded by Los Angeles native Erik Rosete, a prominent Latin American serial fashion entrepreneur and fashion designer (Mister Triple X).

He will be joined by several of Bravo TV’s successful Project Runway designers, including celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello along with Bravo TV’s Project Runway S19 Winner and Hulu’s STITCHED designer, Coral Castillo.

On Saturday, the company is dedicating the series of runway shows to leading Mexican and LatinX designers, many of which are also based in Southern California. These include Globally recognized and emerging Latin designers Mister Triple X, Black Tape Project, Giannina Azar, Coral Castillo, and Walter Mendez.

“We’re excited to spotlight a variety of creative Latin and LA-based fashion designers at this year’s LAFW while bringing together the fashion industry’s top tastemakers, content creators, celebrities, fashion media and influencers,” said Erik Rosete, founder and president of Art Hearts Fashion.

Other “Project Runway” designers expected to be a part of this epic “Project Runway” reunion during Fashion Week include Ukrainian celebrity fashion designers Natalia Fedner and NIZIE by Nizie Emirshah, along with “Project Runway” Season16 Winner Kentaro Kameyama and Season 1 winner Mondo Guerra. Richard Hallmarq will also debut new collections at next week’s four-day runway show festival.

LGBTQ+ designers including Richie Rich will debut a new 90’s themed streetwear collection under his new fashion brand, Richerette while West Hollywood gay celebrity designer Argyle Grant will reveal a new luxury men’s swimwear collection during Los Angeles Fashion Week. Saturday’s Los Angeles Fashion Week runway shows will be dedicated to swimwear favorites from Vichi Swim.

Other new brands showing at LAFW for the first time include LA-based, luxury women’s fashion brand Priestley Garments by Rhonda Priestley, and Tokyo streetwear fashion themed brand, Squadz Place, which is debuting a new collectible doll line with six unique dolls. This innovative, fun line of fashion forward dolls is available on Target.com across the U.S.

This unique interactive runway show will help launch Squadz Place on the West Coast as the brand’s toy dolls are brought to life on the LAFW runway.

Innovative sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brands including Love For Upcycling will also be hitting the runway during this month’s Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

“Before and after Love For Upcycling’s runway show, we will be accepting clothing donations which will then be repurposed by the brand’s designer, Jose Alexander, for future fashion collections,” Rosete said.

Participating West Hollywood designers include Alexis Monsanto, along with other top Asian designers, hosting runway fashion shows, including: Kentaro Kameyama, Selenee, and Michael Ngo.

Finally, to close Sunday’s LAFW shows, Art Hearts Fashion will celebrate Black designers including Angela Dean Couture, who famously created Madonna’s bullet bra in 1987, along with Cross Colours, and Tell The Truth by Rainy Womack. Plus, Serbian designers Morphium Fashion and Formidable by Mina will also present new collections during LAFW on Sunday evening.

De Florencio by Nino Cutraro is another edgy LA-based fashion designer that will offer up creative rockstar streetwear for men at this year’s Los Angeles Fashion Week.

A beautiful art gallery pop-up will also be curated by Six Summit Gallery for this year’s Los Angeles Fashion Week featuring dozens of local LA artists. “Overall, this year’s LAFW will be a massive celebration of art, creativity and fashion!” said Rosete.



Innovative and globally recognized beauty, food and spirits brands are teaming up with Art Hearts Fashion for this year’s 10th Annual Los Angeles Fashion Week. Beachwaver is the official hair styling brand for all models. Billion Dollar Brows is the official makeup partner for Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion while other top sponsors including Empress 1904 Gin, Feel Great Be Great Lifestyle, Koe Kombucha, Japonesque, The Makeup Light, Real Her Cosmetics, Simply Mixology, Smart Water and Coca Cola will provide drinks, refreshments and gifting to front row and VIP attendees.



The official 2023 Los Angeles Fashion Week schedule powered by Art Hearts Fashion will be available online beginning Oct. 12, 2023. Fashion lovers are encouraged to visit artheartsfashion.com to learn more, sign up for the organization’s email alerts and purchase tickets online.



The official afterparty venue for Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion will be the newly opened Level 8 located in the Moxy/AC Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, 1254 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.



Art Hearts Fashion will follow Los Angeles Fashion Week with a VIP two-day Art Basel fashion event in Miami on Dec. 7-8, and then will launch Las Vegas Fashion Week in 2024.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is a globally recognized fashion show production organization based in Los Angeles, known for leading the fashion industry with iconic Fashion Week events in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Milan, Paris, and more. AHF has built a reputation for bringing together the most renowned and innovative emerging designers to propel fashion forward since it was founded in 2010 by Erik Rosete. For more information, learn more at https://artheartsfashion.com.