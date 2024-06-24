6 Blocks of Fun & Entertainment Set for 4th of July at LA’s Gloria Molina Grand Park

The 4th of July Block Party returns for the second year to Gloria Molina Grand Park on July 4, 2024, with a spectacular 3-D drone show above the Downtown Los Angeles crowd, a towering 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel, food, entertainment and nearly six hours of activities over six city blocks.

Doors open to the public at 4:00 p.m. and peaks when 800 remote-controlled drones fly above the Music Center, located directly across the street from the park, to form larger-than-life 3-D configurations. Programmed by Grizzly Entertainment, the 12-minute drone show will depict aerial images that uniquely represent L.A., orchestrated to a special playlist curated by renowned DJ and music producer Captain Planet.

“As the largest gathering of its kind on the West Coast, Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party will be a celebration of community and resilience,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “We welcome everyone to join us.”

Family Activities

In addition to the Ferris wheel, the park will introduce the 75-foot-long fiberglass “Super Slide,” designed for three riders at a time side-by-side. The family-friendly “Rec Zone” also will feature arts and crafts activities, games, Soundbox DJ truck with DJ Potira and more provided by community partners PlayLA, LA vs Hate, The Artsy Wagon and CleanLA.

Local radio personality Carolina Márquez will host the Backyard Stage, which includes a stellar lineup of local and international performer (see below).

Banga Brownin will host and DJ the opening set at the Front Yard Stage, featuring some of L.A.’s legendary DJs—Jeremy Sole, Francesca Harding and Nu-Mark

Attendees can bring a picnic or enjoy food and snack options for purchase from gourmet food trucks, including tacos, barbecue, burgers, vegan, desserts and more. Alcohol is not permitted in the park and will not be sold at the event. For a complete list of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s prohibited items and activities, visit grandparkla.org.

“This year, Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party will celebrate the progress made in our ongoing struggles for inclusivity, equity and belonging,” said Gloria Molina Grand Park Director Robert Gonzalez. “We are dedicated to creating not only the ‘park for everyone’ but a county, a country and a world for everyone.”

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party 2024 Line Up*

Entertainment Lineup

The Backyard Stage (Block 4 – Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Event Lawn next to City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street)

Carolina Márquez (Host)

Healing Gems

Tropa Mágica

KimBambula Cuban Dance & Music Ensemble

DJ Captain Planet

Grupo Soñador (Headliner)

The Front Yard Stage (Block 2 – Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street)

Banga Brownin (Host & DJ)

DJ Jeremy Sole

DJ Francesca Harding

DJ Nu-Mark (Headliner)

* All artists and set times subject to change.

For the latest information, visit grandparkla.org and follow Gloria Molina Grand Park on social media (Facebook: @GrandParkLosAngeles; X, Instagram and TikTok: @GrandPark_LA).

Guests —and four-legged friends on leashes–may enter the event through three specially marked park entrances: Grand Avenue and 1st Street; Hill and Temple Streets; Hill and 2nd Streets

Event Details:

Thursday, July 4, 2024

4:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Gates open: 4:00 p.m.

Drone show: 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Gloria Molina Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles 90012

For a complete list of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s prohibited items and activities, visit grandparkla.org.

Transportation:

Public parking will be available at two locations for $10 per vehicle:

The Music Center garage Walt Disney Concert Hall garage

135 N. Grand Ave. 111 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles 90012 Los Angeles 90012

Public transportation: Gloria Molina Grand Park is located at the Civic Center/Grand Park station along the Metro B Line (Red) and D Line (Purple). Additionally, the park is easily accessible by taking Metro’s brand new Regional Connector to the Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill, Historic Broadway and Little Tokyo/Arts District stops along the Metro A Line (Blue) and E Line (Expo).

ABOUT GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK

With expansive green space for gatherings large and small, Gloria Molina Grand Park celebrates the county’s cultural vitality and is host to community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations and many other activities. The 12-acre Gloria Molina Grand Park, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022, was named one of American Planning Association’s 10 “Great Public Spaces” in the U.S. for 2013. Working closely with the county, The Music Center is responsible for all operations and programming for the park. For more information, visit grandparkla.org.

Follow Gloria Molina Grand Park on Instagram, X, Twitch, TikTok, Spotify and Mixcloud (@grandpark_la) as well as YouTube and Facebook (@grandparkLosAngeles).

ABOUT THE MUSIC CENTER

The Music Center is celebrating its 60th year in 2024. TMC Arts, The Music Center’s programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center’s four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Gloria Molina Grand Park, in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as live and digital K–12 arts education programs, workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Gloria Molina Grand Park, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on social media @MusicCenterLA.

.