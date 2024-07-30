Open Call for 65th LA County Holiday Event, Apply by Aug. 13, 2024

LA County-based artists and performers are invited to an open call through Aug. 13 for the 65th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration taking place Dec. 24, 2024.

Local performing arts groups are encouraged to apply online and submit video samples now through Aug. 13, 2024 for the annual holiday extravaganza that is free to the public, and set to be live-streamed and broadcast on PBS SoCal to audiences throughout Southern California.

The three-hour live televised production is a holiday celebration expanding this year to include dance, music, vocal arts, musical theatre and circus arts, sponsored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and presented by The Music Center,

Performing arts groups will represent the talent, cultures and traditions of communities across the region, and will receive an honorarium and perform on stage at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The show will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. PT.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

1. Performers must be based in Los Angeles County.

2. Performers must belong to one of the following performance categories: dance,

music, vocal arts, musical theatre and/or circus arts. Performances must be suitable

for an all-ages crowd.

3. Group Leader must be 18 or over.

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply online at musiccenter.org/holidaycelebration

Applicants will be required to submit a high-quality video (three minutes maximum) that

must:

a. Show a continuous performance (no edited pieces or montages), and

b. Be a recent recording within the past 2–3 years.

If applicants do not have a performance recording at this time, they can start the

application and submit the video portion any time before the Aug. 13, 2024, deadline.

DEADLINE:

Aug. 13, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. PT

For more information about applying, click here, or contact holidaycelebration@musiccenter.org

Contact: Gil Diaz

The Music Center

213-972-3332

gdiaz@musiccenter.org

.