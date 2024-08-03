Lauren Jauregui, Whitney Petyon & Others Headline The Dinah Sept. 25-29

The Dinah returns to Palm Springs for its 33rd anniversary Sept. 25-29, 2024 with an impressive lineup of entertainers. Award-winning artist Lauren Jauregui is among the headliners, along with Iniko, KiNG MALA, Lauren Sanderson, Whitney Peyton, Lucy & La Mer, and Sherrelle Holmes.

For the past two decades, The Dinah has been a central figure in the music festival market. It continues to be one of the most recognizable events for queer women in the world (even though the LPGA tournament that inadvertently spawned The Dinah moved to Texas in 2023).

Founder-Producer Mariah Hanson has consistently secured an impressive array of headlining acts and up-and-coming talent for The Dinah, and is recognized for celebrating and promoting up-and-coming artists.

“The Dinah’s musical line up strives to present the boldest and best in queer or queer friendly music, focusing on signed artists who are either breaking out or have achieved an impressive level of success,” said Hanson. “But so many unsigned artists wanted to play The Dinah.”

Emerging Artist Contest

To meet the demand, Hanson developed the “Emerging Artist Contest,” which “showcases unsigned artists and offers them a level of exposure that serves to both expand their fan base and expose them to a larger audience,” Hanson said. “It’s been a huge success.”

The contest, now a Dinah signature event, has shepherded the careers of many talents, such as Lucy & La Mer and Sherrelle Holmes, who headline the Sunday pool party. Both artists participated in the Emerging Artist Contest in 2023, but Hanson was so impressed that she immediately added them to the 2024 festival bill.

Lauren Jauregui, a multi-platinum Cuban American singer-songwriter and former member of girl group Fifth Harmony, headlines Friday night’s Black and White Ball. Jauregui earned acclaim for her 2021 independent debut, “Prelude” (AWAL), and has collaborated with the likes of Halsey and Steve Aoki to 6lack, Vic Mensa, Ty Dolla $ign and Russ. Her latest EP, “In Between,” was recently released following a sold-out Latin American tour.

Saturday’s Hollywood Party

Brooklyn native Iniko takes center stage at the Hollywood Party on Saturday night. Rising to fame in 2018, Iniko amassed a huge following on TikTok, with more than 4 million followers and over 25 million Spotify streams for “The King’s Affirmation” and “Jericho.”

Another highly anticipated headliner is KiNG MALA, an LA-based alternative pop music artist. Born Areli Castro, KiNG MALA is set to take the stage during the Saturday pool party. Her latest EP, “Split Milk,” dropped last November.

Also bringing glitz and glamour to the Hollywood Party is Lauren Sanderson. The genre-bending queer artist is making a lot of noise with her new anthem for self-love, “They Won’t Like This,” produced by KThrash, from her third studio album. Since her 2020 debut album “Midwest Kids Can Make It Big,” Sanderson has earned accolades from MTV, Billboard, PAPER, Spotify’s New Music Friday and more.

Legendary Pool Parties

During the daylight hours, The Dinah heads to the Margaritaville Resort’s main pool area for its legendary pool party.

Whitney Peyton kicks off the pool party weekend-series Friday afternoon. The Grammy Award Winning contributing rapper, songwriter, and performer rose to prominence in the underground by independently releasing three albums, two mixtapes and four EPs. Her most recent albums, ‘The Audacity’ and ‘Side Effects,’ achieved Billboard charting numbers.

The majority of the weekend’s events take place at the Margaritaville Resort, 1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, but the lineup also includes events at Chill Bar and Reforma Nightclub. Visit thedinah.com for a complete schedule.

Tickets range from $46 for the opening party on Thursday, to $726 for the all-event Premium Pass. See the website for pricing for event passes. Go to www.TheDinah.com.

