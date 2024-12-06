Fabulously Festive & Free Outing for Holiday Visitors – and More!

Running out of ideas for relatives visiting over the holidays? A tour of The Music Center is a fabulously festive option–and it’s free!

Tours begin at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Downtown Los Angeles, and also include the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. Volunteer Music Center docents (the Symphonians) lead 90-minute tours that include historic details of each theatre and artwork, sculptures, tapestries, paintings and antiques from across the globe that date back to the 17th century.

Plus, you’ll enjoy the sights from Jerry Moss Plaza, with the lighted Christmas tree, the centerpiece dancing fountain, and a fantastic view of Los Angeles City Hall.

Visitors could combine their tour with one of The Music Center’s many holiday-themed programs listed below, including the 65th L.A. County Holiday Celebration on Christmas Eve (also free admission).

(For a complete holiday schedule see The Music Center website)

Meet for free Music Center tours in the Grand Lobby of Walt Disney Concert Hall, Tuesdays-Fridays in December, at 11:00 a.m., Saturdays and Sundays in December, at 10:15 a.m. For more information, including details on self-guided audio tours, visit musiccenter.org.

Dec. 7 – Festival of Carols, 2 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall: A choral arrangement of carols from around the world sung by the incomparable voices of the LA Master Chorale. Children of all ages are welcome to attend. Click for tickets/Info.

Dec. 14 – Holiday Sing-Along presented by the LA Phil has two shows at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. and on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Join in song with hundreds of fellow revelers—plus a jazz combo, a choir and the pipe organ—for this joyous annual tradition. Children ages 2 and up are permitted. There will be no intermission for this concert.

Dec. 14 – Kristin Chenoweth Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion: The original Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked,” the Tony and Emmy-winning performer brings a selection of glittering holiday favorites, supported by the great LA Opera Orchestra conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Dec. 15 – Handel-Mozart Messiah , 7 p.m., at Walt Disney Concert Hall. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, the LA Master Chorale presents the rarely performed Mozart version of Handel’s “Messiah.”

Dec. 16 – Messiah Sing-Along, 7:30 p.m. For this “Messiah Sing-Along,” the audience will participate. L.A. Sings! is presented by the Los Angeles Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Dec. 16 – Carols on the Plaza, 6 p.m., join 20 singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale in front of the Holiday Tree on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center to sing the songs of the holidays—Deck the Halls, Frosty the Snowman, Joy to the World and more. Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon will lead everyone in an evening of merriment and perhaps a little mischief. Experience a special performance by singers from the Chorale’s new education program, Youth Chorus LA! Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

Dec. 17 – Chanticleer presented by the LA Phil, 8 p.m., L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

From the candlelit chant procession to the triumphant gospel finale, Chanticleer presents a cappella arrangements of some of the most moving Christmas music from throughout the centuries featuring the Grammy®-winning “orchestra of voices.”

Dec. 18 – Jennifer Hudson: The Gift of Love presented by the LA Phil, 8 p.m. The youngest female EGOT winner in history comes to The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall to perform selections off her new album The Gift of Love.

Dec. 21-22 – ‘Home Alone’ in Concert presented by the LA Phil, 2 and 8 p.m. shows both days at Walt Disney Concert Hall. “Home Alone” features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture and conducted by David Newman. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation. Children ages 2 and up permitted.

Dec. 23 – Arturo Sandoval Swinging Holiday, 8 p.m. The multiple Grammy®-winning Arturo Sandoval makes it a jumping, jiving, jingling night at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve –The 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, 3 p.m. The annual holiday extravaganza is a free but ticketed event at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, with 28 music ensembles, choirs, dance companies and, for the first time, circus acts and theatrical performances. The event represents L.A. County’s many diverse neighborhoods and cultures. See the show live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, watch it on PBS SoCal or stream it online.

Dec. 31, New Year’ Eve – New Year’s Eve with D-Nice & Friends presented by the LA Phil, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Legendary artist and DJ D-Nice ushers in 2025 with two shows on New Years Eve at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

New Year’s Eve – Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2024 – 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2025,

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Downtown L.A. Thousands of Angelenos are expected to ring in the new year with the biggest free New Year’s Eve music and dance party on the West Coast, starring some of the best local and global DJs and musicians who will perform on two stages! The alcohol-free celebration for the whole family.

For tickets and more information on all Music Center events, click for The Music Center website.

