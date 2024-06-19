Free Author Program at Hollywood Heritage Spotlights John Ford’s ‘Calvary Trilogy’

Michael F. Blake, author of “The Calvary Trilogy,” will speak about his book and the story behind John Ford’s classic westerns in a free event at the Hollywood Heritage Museum on Saturday, June 22, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Ford claims he never set out make a trilogy, which included “Fort Apache” (1948), “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (1949), and “Rio Grande” (1950). The first two films were made to boost Ford’s flagging company. The third film, which paired Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne, was a means to get “The Quiet Man” made with the same stars.

“The Cavalry Trilogy” illuminates how each film was made, from pre-production to its theatrical release. Readers learn why Monument Valley was Ford’s favorite location. The author discusses how various stunts were achieved, and how Ford used his unique style in various scenes (called a “Fordian touch” by film critics and scholars).

Each film includes an analysis of Ford’s scene construction and character development, illustrated with behind-the-scenes photographs and screen captures from the cutting room floor.

About the Author

Michael F. Blake spent 60 years working in the film and television industry prior to his retirement in 2018. For 40 years he worked as a makeup artist on numerous movies and television shows. He received two Emmy Awards for Best Makeup in 1998 (“Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”) and 2016 (“Key and Peele”).

He has written numerous books, including three on Hollywood’s “Man of a Thousand Faces,” Lon Chaney, along with “My Code of Honor: The Making of High Noon, Shane and The Searchers” and “Hollywood and the O.K. Corral.”

Blake also writes about Hollywood, filmmaking, and the West for Wild West, American Cinematographer, True West, Round-Up and Los Angeles Times.

A small exhibit of artifacts related to “The Calvary Trilogy” will be on display on Saturday, and Blake will sign books following the presentation (Larry Edmunds Bookshop will handle book sales).

The museum will be open for this free event on Saturday, but Museum exhibits will be closed for the transition to a new exhibit. If you previously purchased a ticket, you will be refunded when you arrive for the presentation. Present your receipt at the desk.

Hours & Parking

The Hollywood Heritage Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, plus the first Thursday of the month, from 11 am to 3 pm. Hours can vary due to the Hollywood Bowl schedule, so check the website before visiting.

Parking is free in the lot in front of the museum. The museum is across from the Hollywood Bowl. Entry to the lot is on the side streets Odin and Milner.

‘Hollywood Canteen’ Opens June 29

A new exhibit, “Out With the Stars, with a Spotlight on the Hollywood Canteen,” opens at the museum on June 29.

“Out with the Stars” showcases the Old Hollywood hotspots where the Stars went out on the town to be seen. The story of these fabled eateries and nightclubs and the biggest names in motion pictures, is told through menus, vintage photos and more memorabilia.

During World War II, the Stars waited on and performed free of charge for servicemen visiting the Hollywood Canteen. Founded by Bette Davis and John Garfield, the canteen welcomed enlisted men to enjoy entertainment from top celebrities.

Founded in 1980, Hollywood Heritage continues to preserve and protect the historic built environment of Hollywood by actively interacting with city, state and federal agencies. The organization also educates the public through the continued operation of the Hollywood Heritage Museum, housed in the historic Lasky DeMille Barn. The group also sponsors and presents programs at the museum on historical topics regarding preservation and film history.

Hollywood Heritage Museum is located at 2100 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles.

