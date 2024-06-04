Russ Tamblyn, Judy Garland Family Members on Final Weekend of ‘MGM 100 Anniversary’

The final weekend of the “Meet the Stars: MGM 100 Anniversary” exhibit at the Hollywood Heritage Museum will host actor-dancer Russ Tamblyn (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “West Side Story”) on Saturday, June 8, 2024, for a Q&A and to sign his book, “Dancing on the Edge.”

On Sunday, June 9, family and colleagues of Judy Garland, including her son and granddaughter, will join the closing night “End of the Rainbow” event, from 4-7 p.m. (Tickets $50-$75, click to purchase).

On Thursday, June 6, the museum, housed in the famous Lasky-DeMille barn, will be open for special hours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for an extended look at the impressive collection of memorabilia before the exhibit closes June 9.

Meet the Collectors: The Meet the Stars exhibit was made possible because of the collectors who loaned rare artifacts from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, a collectors panel will share stories on how and why they got into collecting, along with stories of how they got particular treasures. Tickets are $14.35. Click to purchase.

‘End of the Rainbow’ Closing Party

Judy Garland’s son Joey Luft, and granddaughter Vanessa O’Neill will join the closing night “End of the Rainbow” party on Sunday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The special PRIDE celebration commemorates Judy Garland’s 102nd birthday and 85th Anniversary of MGM’s “The Wizard of Oz.”

Also, special guest Sid Krofft, who opened for Judy’s “Miss Show Business” tour, will join the party after his live, onsite podcast from the legendary DeMille Office.

Joseff of Hollywood will exhibit a tiara worn by Judy Garland during the costume tests for “Annie Get Your Gun” (1949). Also on display is a Dorothy blouse from “The Wizard of Oz,” among other Judy Garland artifacts.

Vince Spinnato, creator of the official “Judy” eau de parfum, will be hosting his global launch for the newest “Judy in Oz” mist for attendees to celebrate Judy past, present, and future as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Learn more about the fragrance at JudyGarlandfragrance.com

Tickets for the closing event are $50-$75. Click to purchase.

Tickets for Saturday with Russ Tamblyn are $14.35. Click to purchase.)

The ‘100 Anniversay’ Exhibit

In addition to Garland artifacts, “Meet the Stars: MGM 100 Anniversary” exhibit includes John Gilbert’s Russian dagger and Ann Miller’s tap shoes on display, along with costumes and personal effects of Humphrey Bogart, Marion Davies, Cary Grant, Clark Gable, Greta Garbo, John Gilbert, Jean Harlow, Ann Miller, William Powell, Jane Russell, Barbara Stanwyck, Shirley Temple, Lana Turner and many more.

Visitors will see costumes, artwork, and marketing materials culled from the private collections of more than 20 motion picture memorabilia collectors, many items unseen for decades.

Other highlights of the exhibit include a Technicolor camera that was used for films such as “Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz,” the gates from Jane Russell’s childhood home, the premiere guest register from the 1932 film “Grand Hotel,” and a Jean Harlow portrait and blotting tissues bearing her lipstick prints (saved by her makeup artist).

Hours and Location

Hollywood Heritage Museum, 2100 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, is open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and during scheduled events. Hours can vary (due to the Hollywood Bowl schedule). Check the website before visiting.

The museum is housed in the historic Lasky-Demille Barn, across from the Hollywood Bowl.

Parking is free in the lot in front of the museum. Entry to the lot is on the side streets Odin and Milner.

