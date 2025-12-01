West Hollywood Winter Ice Rink Open Dec. 1-21

Today is Grand Opening Day of the Weho Winter Ice Rink, Dec. 1, 2025, at West Hollywood Park Great Lawn, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony kicks off festivities at 4 p.m., with a live DJ performing during the 6 p.m. session.

Reservations are open in 90-minute blocks daily (click for information). Cost is $20 adults; $15 for ages 3-14. Skates are included.

Each weekend presents a theme, with the Winter Market openining Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., featuring local vendors and artists.

On Dec. 13 is the WeHo Winter Wonderland + Pink Pony Club Skate. The family-friendly fun, holiday activities, and community entertainment will fill the park from 1-4 p.m. The Pink Pony Club Skate follows with a live DJ from 8-9:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 is Drag On Ice night, from 6-7:30 p.m. Expect fierce performances, fabulous energy, and a live DJ celebrating drag, pride, and self-expression.

On Dec. 20, the theme nights continue with the Neon Skate, 8-9:30 p.m. The rink will glow with vibrant colors, outfits, and a live DJ spinning favorite hits.

Dec. 21 is Closing Night: Pride Skate, from 6-7:30 p.m. The Weho Winter ends with color, pride, and celebration on the ice — featuring a live DJ.

Adult admission with skate rental (ages 15 & up) $20.00 + $1.63 fee. Child admission with skate rental (ages 3-14)

$15.00 + $1.48 fee.

The City of West Hollywood Presents the WeHo Winter Ice Rink in partnership with JJLA and Ice-America. Ice-America is a creator, producer, and operator of outdoor, temporary ice skating rinks, and an ice event and television production group.

For more information click here.