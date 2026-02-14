Comedy, Community & Resistance: Lambda Legal Launches ‘Stand Up for Equality’ at Saban Theatre

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are once again under sustained political and cultural attack, Lambda Legal is turning to one of the community’s most enduring tools for survival and resistance: laughter.

Comics Tig Notaro and Matteo Lane will headline on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, when the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ+ legal organization debuts its inaugural “Stand Up for Equality“ event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. (For event tickets click here.)

The evening promises not only top-tier comedy, but also a powerful show of solidarity and support for Lambda Legal’s ongoing fight for civil rights through litigation, education, and policy advocacy.

Notaro, an Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster, and stand-up comedian and storyteller Matteo Lane are both widely recognized for blending humor with vulnerability, challenging audiences to laugh while confronting deeply personal and political truths.

“I like organizations that do the work instead of talking about doing the work,” said Notaro. “Lambda Legal has done the work for decades.”

Dynamic, Diverse Performers

The headliners will be joined by a dynamic and diverse lineup that reflects the depth and breadth of queer comedy. Legendary cult favorite Dina Martina will take the stage alongside rising voices Roz Hernandez, known for the podcast “Ghosted,” and Rachel Scanlon of “Two Dykes and a Mic.” Additional performers include “Talk Show the Game Show” star Guy Branum, the sharp-witted Solomon Georgio, and comedian, activist and Out 100 honoree Dana Goldberg.

Produced by Emmy-nominated producer Page Hurwitz, “Stand Up for Equality” is designed as both a celebration and a call to action. The event will feature stand-up comedy, musical performances, and celebrity presenters, creating an evening that centers joy while underscoring urgency.

“Even in the darkest of times, LGBTQ+ people have found ways to dance and laugh and express joy,” said Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings. “Stand Up for Equality follows in that tradition, and offers our community a night to both stand up to an implacable opposition that wants to shove us back into the closet and to literally laugh in their faces.”

Activism Is ‘Survival’

Jennings emphasized that activism is inseparable from queer culture and history. “Activism isn’t a sidebar for our community; it’s part of our survival, expression, and our legacy. We must all rise to meet this moment.”

Hurwitz echoed that sentiment, highlighting the significance of visibility and collective action at a time of mounting hostility toward LGBTQ+ people. “In a moment when LGBTQ+ visibility is under renewed threat in many parts of the country and the world, it is wonderful that Tig Notaro, Matteo Lane, and all of the comedians joining us are taking the stage in support of Lambda Legal,” Hurwitz said. “We appreciate the organization’s critically important work fighting for dignity, equality, and safety for our community.”

Proceeds from Stand Up for Equality will directly support Lambda Legal’s efforts to defend LGBTQ+ people and everyone living with HIV against discrimination, rollbacks in healthcare access, attacks on bodily autonomy, and attempts to erase queer and trans existence from public life.

History of Landmark Cases

Founded more than five decades ago, Lambda Legal has been at the forefront of landmark civil rights cases, shaping protections that millions now rely on. As the legal landscape grows increasingly hostile, the organization’s work remains as vital as ever.

In Beverly Hills this March, laughter will do more than entertain. It will raise funds, build community, and remind audiences that joy itself can be an act of resistance.

Tickets, Sponsorships, Information

Tickets, sponsorship information, and additional performer details are available through Lambda Legal’s official channels.

