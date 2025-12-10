Los Angeles Ballet Presents Historic ‘Nutcracker’ With L.A. Vibe at Royce Hall & Dolby Theatre

There are few opening notes in all of classical music that signal Christmas as instantly as Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” From the moment the orchestra begins, something familiar and magical settles in, with the sound of anticipation and childhood wonder.

This holiday season, Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) brings that magic to life once again with its acclaimed production of “The Nutcracker, performed at UCLA’s Royce Hall Friday-Sunday, Dec. 12-14, and at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Dec. 19-Dec. 28. (See ticket information below.)

LAB’s “The Nutcracker” is more than a seasonal favorite. It is an immersive theatrical event that blends music, movement, design, and storytelling into a celebration that feels both timeless and unmistakably Los Angeles.

As Los Angeles Ballet celebrates its 20th anniversary season, “The Nutcracker” has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural calendar, drawing families, first-time balletgoers, and devoted dance lovers. The production stands as a symbol of where the company began and where it is headed.

Rooted in classical tradition, alive with creativity, and shared with the entire community, this production captures the spirit of the city it calls home.

German folklore to holiday icon

Long before it became a ballet, the nutcracker was already a part of Christmas. Wooden nutcracker figures originated in Germany in the 17th century, crafted as practical tools and symbolic gifts.

Often carved as soldiers, kings, or guardians, nutcrackers were believed to bring good luck and protect the home. According to historical accounts and museum records, including the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, the first soldier-style nutcrackers appeared around 1760.

These handcrafted figures leapt from folklore into legend through literature. German author E. T. A. Hoffmann’s fairytale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” provided the original inspiration. Later, the tale was adapted by Alexandre Dumas into a more whimsical version suitable for the stage.

When Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky transformed the story into a ballet in 1891-92, the nutcracker’s place in holiday culture was sealed forever.

Tchaikovsky’s enduring masterpiece

Premiering on the St. Petersburg stage in December 1892, “The Nutcracker” initially received mixed reactions. Time proved more generous.

Today, its music is among the most recognizable ever composed. The score carries audiences from the warmth of a Christmas Eve celebration into a dreamlike world of snow, sweets, and fantasy.

Tchaikovsky’s use of the celesta for the Sugar Plum Fairy was revolutionary, giving the ballet its signature shimmering sound.

“The Nutcracker Suite” quickly became popular as a standalone orchestral work, helping the ballet achieve worldwide fame. What emerged was a work that balances elegance with joy, offering beauty without pretension and enchantment without excess.

At the Dolby Theatre performances, audiences will experience Tchaikovsky’s score performed live by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra, adding a richness and immediacy that elevates every moment on stage. A guest orchestra will perform at UCLA.

A ‘Nutcracker’ born in Los Angeles

The choreography created by Los Angeles Ballet founders Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary places “The Nutcracker” firmly in the city where the company was born. Their interpretation maintains the classical heart of the ballet while infusing it with warmth, clarity, and a sense of wonder that reflects Los Angeles itself.

The L.A. production is grand without being distant, and refined without losing its sense of play.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Melissa Barak and Executive Director Julia Rivera, Los Angeles Ballet continues to honor Christensen and Neary’s original vision while nurturing a company culture that values artistry, individuality, and excellence.

The dancers bring precision, storytelling, and emotional sincerity to each role, from Clara’s wide-eyed curiosity to the regal grace of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

A celebration for the whole city

As a special holiday treat, Los Angeles Ballet is extending its run at the Dolby Theatre with performances continuing after Christmas Day. With a running time of approximately 120 minutes and one intermission, “The Nutcracker” is perfectly suited for families, holiday traditions, or first-time ballet audiences.

The production also reflects LAB’s broader mission to make ballet accessible and inclusive. Through programs such as “Power of Performance” and “A Chance to Dance,” thousands of Angelenos experience live ballet each year, many for the first time.

A holiday invitation

Whether it is your first “Nutcracker” or one of many, seeing Los Angeles Ballet’s production is a reminder of why this story endures. It is a celebration of imagination, music, and shared wonder.

In a season full of noise and rush, “The Nutcracker” offers something rare: the chance to slow down, be transported, and feel the joy of the holidays together.

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Ct, Los Angeles, from Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14, with two performances on Saturday, Dec. 13. For Royce Hall tickets click here.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 19 through Dec. 28 at the Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, for Dolby Theatre tickets click here.

For tickets and information on “The Nutcracker,” visit LosAngelesBallet.org