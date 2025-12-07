More Than Just a Barn: Celebrating Hollywood Heritage Museum’s 40th Anniversary Dec. 14

The historic Lasky-DeMille Barn traveled along Sunset Boulevard to it’s current home across from the Hollywood Bowl on Feb 13, 1983. Today it stands as the Hollywood Heritage Museum, and will open its doors to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Dec 14, 2025.

A true testament to Hollywood’s origins, the humble barn where movies were made was saved and revered for almost a century by Hollywood Heritage.

The opening of the 40th Anniversary Exhibit will share the story of how film industry pioneers Jesse Lasky and Cecil B. DeMille landed in Hollywood.

Guests will also hear about the production of Lasky and DeMille’s first feature-length film, “The Squaw Man,” shot in 1913.

Birth of Paramount Pictures

The museum showcases the key role that the building played in early cinema history, and the birth of the company that became Paramount Pictures in 1916. Attendees will also learn about the many lives of the “barn” that the duo rented as their production facility, and how it came to be a museum.

Guests will meet the many characters in this exciting story that spans more than 100 years. It is the oldest surviving movie studio in Hollywood.

PRESERVING HOLLYWOOD

Those interested in historic Hollywood preservation, Hollywood Heritage is accepting volunteers onto its preservation committee. The work includes an advocacy plan to revitalize Hollywood Boulevard.

Email Hollywood Heritage for an orientation at info@hollywoodheritage.org, put Preservation Committee in the subject line.

HOURS & PARKING:

The Hollywood Heritage Museum is typically open Saturdays and Sundays, plus the first Thursday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during scheduled special events. Hours can vary (due to the Hollywood Bowl schedule), so it is best to check the website before visiting.

Parking is free in the museum’s front lot. The museum is across from the Hollywood Bowl. Entry to the lot is on the side streets Odin and Milner.

ADMISSION: $15 General; free to members (except for special events).

The Hollywood Heritage Museum is housed in the Lasky-DeMille Barn, Hollywood’s oldest surviving motion picture studio. The building was designated a California State Historic Landmark No. 554 in 1956.

The mission of Hollywood Heritage is to preserve, protect and promote the history, architecture and artifacts of Hollywood.

