Event to Honor ‘Pose’ Actor Sahar, Filmmaker Bratton at Celebratory Dance Party Feb. 21

Hailie Sahar, best known for FX’s “Pose,” and filmmaker Elegance Bratton will be honored Feb. 21, 2026 at “Highly Favored,” the LA LGBT Center’s celebration of Black queer culture.

The center’s Black History Month event, at the Village at Ed Gould Plaza in Hollywood, is a joyous outdoor dance party, an ode to Black queer nightlife inspired by the legendary Jewel’s Catch One nightclub.

Generations have built connection, safety, and fearless expression on dance floors and creative venues. “Highly Favored” honors those with a tribute to the artists and storytellers whose work preserves cultural memory and expands queer representation.

The Honorees

“My work continues to remind me that standing up for justice and choosing integrity is always the right path,” said Sahar, a trans Angeleno cultural figure and advocate.

“In a world that can feel dark, we are each given the power to choose how we show up. May we choose goodness, choose kindness, and choose to do what is right–every time.”

Bratton, named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to watch, will be honored for his contributions to Black queer storytelling in film and television.

A director, writer, and producer, his work includes the Independent Spirit Award-winning documentary “Pier Kids,” the GLAAD Media Award-nominated ballroom series “My House,” and the A24 feature “The Inspection,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“In a time when culture is being flattened, histories erased, and entire communities asked to disappear for the comfort of others, this recognition carries profound meaning,” said Bratton.

“The Los Angeles LGBT Center has long stood as a living archive of resistance, care, and imagination—and its commitment to Black and Latino queer life, especially through the worldbuilding and collective joy rooted in Jewel’s Catch One, feels both urgent and ancestral,” Bratton added.

“This recognition affirms not only the work, but the people, places, and acts of courage that made it possible. It is also a reminder that culture survives because people refuse to stop fighting for it. I am truly honored to accept and to participate in this year’s celebration.”

DJs in the House

In addition to recognizing the honorees, the evening will include high-energy DJ sets from Mez Monty and DeFacto X.

This year’s Highly Favored program began with the gallery exhibition opening of “JOY!” on Feb. 13 at the Advocate & Gochis Galleries. Featuring work by artist and photographer Nikko LaMere, founder of “In the Night,” the exhibition remains on view throughout February.

“Highly Favored recognizes Black queer nightlife as more than a celebration: it’s a space where community is built, culture thrives, and resistance endures,” said Giovanna Fischer, Chief Equity Officer of the Center. “By honoring Hailie Sahar and Elegance Bratton alongside this year’s featured artists, we’re recognizing the storytellers and culture-makers who document these spaces and carry their legacy forward.”

Find event details at lalgbtcenter.org/HighlyFavored.

ADP and United Airlines are official sponsors of “Highly Favored.”

EVENT DETAILS

“Highly Favored,” the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s annual Black History Month celebration, is a bold spotlight on everything Black and queer in Los Angeles.

GALLERY EXHIBIT:

Los Angeles LGBT Center

Advocate & Gochis Galleries

1125 N. McCadden Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

‘Highly Favored’ EVENT:

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026

6:30-10:00 p.m.

*Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE

Los Angeles LGBT Center

The Village at Ed Gould Plaza

1125 N. McCadden Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

FREE RSVP: HERE

