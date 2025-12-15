New Year’s Family Event: Art, Food, Music

Ring in 2026 in the heart of Downtown L.A. at the Southland’s largest free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, Gloria Molina Grand Park’s “New Years Eve LA” (NYELA), themed “The Power of One.”

The five-hour, alcohol-free celebration includes a roster of globally known music artists, performers and talented DJs. From hip hop and house music to psychedelic rhythms, nearly every music and dance genre will be showcased on two stages.

The park’s signature countdown-to-midnight art show will be projected onto L.A.’s iconic City Hall.

“Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA reminds us that change doesn’t begin in crowds—it begins with one person, one act, one spark of courage. The ‘Power of One’ is about believing that each of us can shape the future we want to see,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

“I invite all Angelenos to join together to usher in the new year as one powerful community because our collective creativity, compassion and courage keep L.A. County soaring.”

The ‘Power of One’ Theme

The “Power of One” theme is inspired by the monarch butterfly, a symbol of migration, transformation and ancestral courage. Festival goers can see these butterflies depicted in the park’s countdown-to-midnight art show. Produced by A3 Visual, the dazzling projection mapping show will include many vibrant visuals.

“With Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA, we honor the brave, resilient and ever-evolving spirit of Angelenos, as we renew our commitment to building a community where everyone belongs,”said Robert Gonzalez, director of Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Gates Open to Park’s 6 City Blocks

Gates open at 8:00 p.m. for NYELA, which encompasses the park’s six city blocks. The Countdown Stage will open with L.A.-based Latin Grammy®-nominated artist Ceci Bastida, formerly of the Mexican ska-punk band Tijuana NO. DJ Gingee will host the stage, in Block 4, between Broadway and Spring Streets.

BARDO will follow Bastida with his soulful vocals that explore themes of identity, cultural heritage and the human experience. Headlining is Filipina American rapper and spoken word artist Ruby Ibarra, who recently won NPR’s 2025 Tiny Desk Concert contest.

Hip Hop, Afrobeats, R&B, Latin Blend

Detroit-born CLAX10 kicks off the night at the Get Down Stage presented by STARDUST. The genre-blending set rooted in the Black diaspora, weaves house, hip hop, Afrobeats, R&B and Latin influences.

The vibe builds with DJ and host Shaun Ross, followed by Ashley YounniÄ, who mixes gospel, R&B and electronic dance music.

Capping the evening and leading L.A. into the countdown-to-midnight is the legendary Wayne Williams. Williams’ four-decade career as DJ, record executive, A&R visionary and producer has shaped music scenes across the world and is now bringing that legacy to Los Angeles.

Family Activities

As a bonus attraction for the whole family, the Park’s NYELA will feature interactive art installations, activities and a Community Block. Participants are nonprofit organizations and community resources, including East Wind Foundation, LA Commons, Mount of Angels and One Grain of Sand Puppet Theater.

L.A.-based dance company and drum ensemble Bloco Obini will keep the party going next to the Community Block.

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA Line Up*

GET DOWN STAGE (Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street) presented by STARDUST and hosted by Shaun Ross

8:00 p.m.: CLAX10

9:15 p.m.: ASHLEY YOUNNIÄ

10:30 p.m.: Shaun Ross

11:55 p.m.: Midnight Countdown Projection Art Show Spectacle!

12:02 a.m.: Wayne Williams

COUNTDOWN STAGE

(Event Lawn next to City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street) hosted by Gingee

8:00 p.m.: Gingee

8:30 p.m.: Ceci Bastida

9:20 p.m.: Gingee

9:35 p.m.: BARDO

10:30 p.m.: Gingee

10:45 p.m.: Ruby Ibarra

11:55 p.m.: Midnight Countdown Projection Art Show Spectacle!

12:02 a.m. Gingee

*All artists and set times subject to change.

More than 30 gourmet food trucks and food vendors will be onsite. Alcohol is not permitted.

Attendees may access Gloria Molina Grand Park’s grounds through four entrances:

1st Street and Grand Avenue

1st Street and Main Street

2nd Street and Hill Street

Temple Street and Hill Street

Public parking will be available for $10 at the main Music Center garage (135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles) and in The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall garage (111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles). With crowds expected in the thousands, the public is highly encouraged to take public transportation.

Metro – Public Transportation

Gloria Molina Grand Park is located at the Civic Center/Grand Park station along the Metro B Line (Red) and D Line (Purple).

Additionally, the park is accessible by taking Metro’s Regional Connector to the Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill, Historic Broadway and Little Tokyo/Arts District stops along the Metro A Line (Blue) and E Line (Expo).

For more information about NYELA, visit grandparkla.org/nyela.

Follow Gloria Molina Grand Park on Instagram, X, Twitch, TikTok, Spotify and Mixcloud (@grandpark_la) as well as YouTube and Facebook (@grandparkLosAngeles).

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.