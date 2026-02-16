WeHo Pride Weekend, June 5-7: Application Portal Open to Participants & Sponsors

Performers, exhibitors, float builders and more can apply now to participate in the June 5-7, 2026 WeHo Pride Weekend.

Highlights of the events in and around West Hollywood Park include a Street Fair June, the Women’s Freedom Festival and Dyke March on June 6, the OUTLOUD music festival, and the WeHo Pride Parade on June 7.

To participate in the WeHo Pride Parade apply here, no later than April 15, 2026. The WeHo Pride Parade welcomes floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams, entertainment entries, marchers, and more.

Broadcasting Live

The parade, which will be televised live on KTLA 5, is limited to a two-hour broadcast event, with a maximum of 110 entries so apply early for consideration.

Organizations interested in participating as an exhibitor at the WeHo Pride Street Fair can apply here, no later than April 15, 2026.



Opportunities are also open to sponsors, ranging from traditional activation spaces (Street Fair visibility and Parade entries) to inclusion at OUTLOUD music festival. Organizations interested in becoming a WeHo Pride sponsor can reach out to sponsorship@jj-la.com.

​May 22: Harvey Milk Day Kickoff

Pride events in West Hollywood begin May 22 with Harvey Milk Day. The event commemorates the political legacy of Harvey Milk, the first openly LGBTQ person to win political office in California, as well as the 4th annual José Julio Sarria Drag Pageant.

Sarria, the first openly gay man to run for office in the United States in 1961, helped pave the way for Harvey Milk’s successful run for office. Sarria was also a well-known drag performer (Window Norton), and founded the International Imperial Court System, one of the oldest and largest LGBT organizations in the world.

The May 22 Harvey Milk Day takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in West Hollywood Park, 8750 El Tovar Place, West Hollywood. More WeHo Pride Details

Details about WeHo Pride Weekend 2026 and the annual WeHo Pride Arts Festival, in and around West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, will be announced and posted as they become finalized at www.wehopride.com.

Follow @wehopride on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Opt-in to text messages by texting “pride” to (323) 848-5000 or signing up at https://www.wehopride.com/#keep-in-touch.

The City of West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world for four decades. Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ+ people and allies from around the world attend Pride festivities in West Hollywood each year.

As a deeply rooted part of West Hollywood’s history and culture, Pride events have taken place in West Hollywood since 1979, five years before the City of West Hollywood’s 1984 incorporation as a municipality.

