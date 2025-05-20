Lizzo, Lil Nas X Headline Pride Weekend May 30-June 1; Events Begin May 22

Lizzo and Lil Nas X, along with Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, and Kim Petras, will headline the OUTLOUD Music Festival for WeHo Pride Weekend, May 30-June 1.

The outdoor music festival begins Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 1 p.m. to midnight at West Hollywood Park.

On Friday night, a free outdoor concert courtesy of the City of West Hollywood will feature performers to be announced (watch for updates!).

WeHo Pride Weekend includes the free WeHo Pride Street Fair; WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD; the OUTLOUD Music Festival; the Women’s Freedom Festival; the Dyke March, and the Sunday finale, the WeHo Pride Parade.

Throughout the 40 days from May 22 to June 30, there will be community group events at various locations. Come celebrate the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community, beginning with the Harvey Milk Day festivities on May 22, followed by the WeHo Pride Arts Festival (formerly known as the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival) May 23-25.

Pride Kick-Off May 22

Pride in West Hollywood kicks off on Thursday, May 22, with the City of West Hollywood’s annual celebration for Harvey Milk Day with the third annual José Sarria Drag Pageant. The event is co-sponsored by the Imperial Court and by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District.

José Sarria was the first openly gay person to run for office in the United States in 1961, helped pave the way for Harvey Milk’s successful run for office, and founded the Imperial Court System which is one of the oldest and largest LGBT organizations in the world.

Arts Festival May 23-25

The City of West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride Arts Festival celebrates LGBTQ+ creativity, featuring performances, film, literary arts, art-making workshops and more. Held as part of WeHo Pride, the arts festival will take place at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place.

Closing performances each day include:

Friday, May 23: Celebration Theatre presents “Sweet Lorraine,” a play inspired by the enduring friendship of Black, queer literary icons Lorraine Hansberry and James Baldwin

Saturday, May 24: Teatro Nuevos Horizontes presents “ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” based on the house music of the 1990s at the legendary ARENA Nightclub

Sunday, May 25: Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) and Mariachi Arcoiris present A Harmonious Pride Cabaret

All events Arts Festival events are free, but tickets are recommended. Ticketing and details at www.wehopride.com/artsfestival.

Get more on Harvey Milk Day here.

More details about WeHo Pride 2025 on May 30-June 1 will become available at wehopride.com.

Weekend passes for OUTLOUD Music Festival May 31-June 1 begin at $204. See more information at outloudmusicfestival.com.

Follow @wehopride on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

.