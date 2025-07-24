Lineup Set for ‘Dinah’ Promoter’s Last Call, Sept. 24-28 in Palm Springs

It started with local bars overflowing with women who were drawn to the desert by an LPGA tournament hosted by the late entertainer Dinah Shore. It evolved into an annual long-weekend of epic happenings–pool parties, celebrity performances and legendary dance parties, codified as “the Dinah Shore.”

The LPGA tournament departed the desert years ago. But fringe events continued to draw thousands of women from around the world to Palm Springs resorts, the largest under “The Dinah” moniker helmed by event promoter Mariah Hanson–until now.

This Sept. 24-28 marks the final “Dinah” for Hanson, who is relinquishing her leadership role after 34 years. Her final production will take place at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs, marking the end to her part in providing a safe space for what she calls a “sea of women dancing, laughing, creating community.”

“This last edition [is] the culmination of 34 spectacular years of joy, liberation, visibility, and love,” said Hanson.

Grand Finale Lineup for 2025

Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, from the TV series “The L Word,” will join the Grand Finale line-up and legacy tribute for Dinah 2025. The TV series helped catapult the event onto screens around the world when it was featured on the popular show.

The duo will sign their new book, “So Gay for You,” and take photos with fans at the Saturday pool party. About 150 copies of the book will be available for purchase and in-person signatures. Moennig and Hailey will also attend the Dinah’s Saturday night party.

Nightlife Headliners

Princess Nokia rocked the stage in 2023 and makes a return performance as the headliner on Friday night. Expect her trademark energy and commanding presence, as well as show-stopping fashion moments on red carpet.

Performing Saturday night are dance music icon Crystal Waters (“Gypsy Woman”), and SkyDxddy, an alt-pop/rock artist from Virginia whose raw, emotional anthems have earned over 150 million streams and a spot on the Billboard charts.

Pool Parties Make a Splash

Poolside entertainment includes Xana and Mariah Counts —two of the most requested returning artists—each with their blend of talent, charisma, and stage presence.

Adding fresh energy to the lineup are breakthrough artists Nikki Holland, Icey.Xo, Bay Area favorite Velvet Dive, and sonic innovator Only1 Theory.

Longtime hosts of The Dinah pool parties are returning: Rose Garcia is joined this year by Kaycee Clark, star of CBS’s “Big Brother” and MTV’s “The Challenge.” Some of the hottest DJs in the queer scene — DJ P. Nasty, DJ Les Ortiz, DJ Lotus Banks, DJ KG Fresh, DJ Tatiana and DJ Alex D. — will be behind the decks, delivering pulse-pounding sets that will keep the crowd dancing, connecting, and living for every moment.

Never Just a Party

At the heart of LGBTQ+ culture since 1991, The Dinah was never just a party, it was and is a movement, a unique sanctuary where generations of queer people came to connect, be seen and feel free and empowered in a safe space.

While it’s an end of an era for Hanson, she is in talks with a potential successor to carry the torch forward, to preserve the event’s legacy of pride, visibility, and community for future generations.

“I will miss the behind scenes camaraderie between and with all of my staff. The bonds we create every year putting this event together, the absolutely ridiculous behind-the-scenes mishaps and cues, the hell we go through to make it happen,” Hanson said.

“The overall sense of shared purpose knowing this event and the joy we bring is bigger than any single one of us and even all of us together, I will miss all that more than even I imagine.”

Tickets and full event details are available at www.thedinah.com.

