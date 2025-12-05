Baryshnikov, Twyla Tharp, Kenny Ortega, Shirley MacLaine at Inaugural Dance Hall of Fame

Mikhail Baryshnikov, Twyla Tharp, Kenny Ortega and Shirley MacLaine were among the honorees in attendance for the inaugural Dance Hall of Fame ceremony at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center in neighboring Culver City on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Visionaries, entertainers, dance legends and Hollywood icons united under one roof for an unforgettable tribute to the artists who shaped the language of movement.

MacLaine was presented with the Dance Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be named the “Dance Hall of Fame Shirley MacLaine Lifetime Achievement Award,” an award that will carry her name going forward.

The 10 inaugural inductees, in addition to Mikhail Baryshnikov, Twyla Tharp and Kenny Ortega, include Alvin Ailey, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Misty Copeland, Bob Fosse, Martha Graham, Gene Kelly, and Jerome Robbins. Each inductee was honored with a limited-edition Lalique “Music Is Love” crystal heart, originally crafted with Sir Elton John in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Celebrity Presenters

Acclaimed actor-producer-dancer Channing Tatum and Tony- and Emmy-winning actress and singer-dancer Bebe Neuwirth were among the presenters. Also presenting were Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and dancer Lisa Mordente and Broadway performer Dylis Croman.

Family members on hand to accept awards in memory of honorees, included Bob Fosse’s grandson Noah Fosse and Patricia Kelly, the wife of Gene Kelly. Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and brother, Deondre Rose accepted on his behalf.

Many dance-world luminaries were in the audience, including Christopher Scott, choreographer of “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.” Award-winning singer, choreographer and actress Toni Basil; Anna Trebunskaya of “Dancing with the Stars”; and “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing With the Stars” alumni Chelsie Hightower and Dmitry Chaplin attended, among others.

The evening was emceed and hosted by director, writer, producer and author Stuart K. Robinson.

Living History of Dance

The celebration unfolded like a living history of dance. The Martha Graham Dance Company delivered a breathtaking, modern masterwork. “So You Think You Can Dance” All-Stars Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall and Cyrus Spencer honored tWitch with a moving hip-hop tribute.

Original choreography from the 1961 motion picture “West Side Story” was performed in tribute to Jerome Robbins. And an electrifying homage to Bob Fosse pulsed with the unmistakable angles, syncopation and attitude of his iconic style.

The night crescendoed with a showstopping performance of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” a joyous salute to honoree Kenny Ortega.

The ceremony also featured deeply personal tribute messages from Goldie Hawn, Hugh Jackman, Gloria Estefan, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Medley, Vanessa Hudgens and filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Award-Winning Production Team

The inaugural Dance Hall of Fame was conceived and produced by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Anita Mann and Emmy-winning director Louis J. Horvitz, in collaboration with Jeff Thacker, Emmy-nominated executive producer of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Benefiting from the event is the Dance Hall of Fame Foundation, which educates and engages future generations of dancers, choreographers, and creators. Grounded in the names and histories of those inducted into the Dance Hall of Fame, the Foundation focuses on inspiring emerging artists.

About the Dance Hall of Fame

Founded by Emmy Award-winning choreographer and producer Anita Mann and seven-time Emmy-winning director Louis J. Horvitz, the Dance Hall of Fame recognizes the artistry, innovation and cultural impact of dancers, choreographers and visionaries who have defined and advanced the world of dance. It is the first organization in history dedicated to honoring the most influential figures in dance across all genres and generations.

Through its annual induction ceremony, live performances and educational initiatives, the Dance Hall of Fame preserves the legacy of dance legends while inspiring future generations to move, create and dream. Find more information on the website at dancehalloffameofficial.com.