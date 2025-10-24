What’s ‘Next’ From Outfest, Nov. 6-9

OutfestNEXT is the new face of Outfest, an LA-based screening series spotlighting the fiercest and most fab LGBTQIA+ visual storytelling.

From Nov. 6–9, 2025, OutfestNEXT will roll out 20 fun, emotional, and sometimes campy features and short programs that challenge convention and expand the boundaries of LGBTQ+ representation. Screenings take place at the LA LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre and LOOK Cinema Glendale.

The lineup spans from Yen Tan’s heartfelt dramedy “All That We Love,” starring Margaret Cho and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bryan Fuller’s directorial debut “Dust Bunny,” with Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen, a 25th anniversary screening of Greg Berlanti’s “The Broken Hearts Club,” and more.

“We are enormously grateful to our sponsors, artists, and the Outfest community for helping bring the organization back to life,” says Christopher Racster, Interim Executive Director of Outfest. “The OutfestNEXT lineup this year reflects our commitment to continue uplifting all queer voices with the help of our community.

Two Screening Locations

Outfest, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit that uplifts local, regional, national, and global LGBTQ+ storytellers in the entertainment industry, announced the that the four-days of screenings and receptions will take place at the LA LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre and the tech-forward LOOK Cinema in Glendale.

The film showcase spans features, short programs, and archival selections that spotlight both established and emerging voices. The program reflects the most impactful queer filmmaking from the past two years, celebrating stories that challenge convention and expand the boundaries of representation.

Ticket Availability

Tickets will be available to Outfest members on Oct. 20, 2025, and to the general public on Oct. 23, 2025, via Outfest.org. To become an Outfest member or to purchase individual tickets, please visit the organization’s website. Outfest encourages the community to purchase tickets early, as demand is expected to exceed availability.

The screening series will open with “All That We Love directed” by Yen Tan, who is known for his films 1985 (2018 Outfest winner for Outstanding Screenwriting), “Pit Stop,” and “Happy Birthday.”

“All That We Love” follows main character Emma (Margaret Cho) as she navigates the loss of her dog and renewed feelings for her estranged ex-husband. The film also stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kenneth Choi, Alice Lee, Missi Pyle, Atsuko Okatsuka, and Devin Bostick.

The first night also features “Dust Bunny,” the directorial debut of Bryan Fuller, 2017 Outfest Achievement Award honoree and the writer and creator behind “Pushing Daisies” and “Hannibal.” The film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Sigourney Weaver, and David Dastmalchian and centers on an 10-year-old girl who asks her hitman neighbor for help in killing the monster under her bed that she believes has eaten her family. Fuller will also be hosting a pre-screening talk.

25 Years of ‘Broken Hearts’

“The Broken Hearts Club” celebrates its 25th anniversary at this year’s event, sponsored by OUT@ Sony Pictures. The film was Greg Berlanti’s first feature and offers insights into the turbulent lives and loves of a group of gay friends based in Los Angeles.

“We Are Pat,” the documentary by Rowan Haber, also takes the stage at OutfestNEXT, examining the Saturday Night Live skit “It’s Pat” through the lens of 2025, trans visibility, and their own conflicted recollection of the controversial character played by Julia Sweeney.

The Outfest Mission

The revival of OutfestNEXT reaffirms Outfest’s mission to provide a safe and visible platform for filmmakers whose work shapes a more inclusive and forward-thinking cinematic landscape. The lineup forges a collective vision of queer storytelling that is fluid, genre-breaking, and radically present in the current political and cultural climate.

“Every film we are showing this year embodies our vision for the future of cinema,” said Racster, “ensuring the media we consume reflects the communities that create it. ”

Additional confirmed narrative films include “CAMP” by Avalon Fast, “Dreams in Nightmares” by Shatara Michelle Ford, and “Perro Perro” by Marco Berger. Documentaries include “Niñxs” by Kani Lapuerta and “State of Firsts” by Chase Joynt.

For more information on new films and events being added to OutfestNEXT, presented by HBO MAX, please visit outfest.org, or follow on Instagram @outfest.

ABOUT OUTFEST:

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the leading organization that promotes empathy and equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQ+ stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss and celebrate stories of LGBTQ+ lives. Over the past four decades, Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world to audiences of nearly a million, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers and protected more than 47,000 LGBTQ+ films and videos in the UCLA Film and Television Archive.