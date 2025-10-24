2025 OUT100: Individuals Shaping the World; Niecy Nash-Betts, ‘Icon of the Year’

Niecy Nash-Betts will receive the Icon of the Year Award at the Out100 celebration on Nov. 21, 2025, along with other honorees, allies, and supporters, at nya Studios West in Hollywood, for her “contributions to both entertainment and LGBTQ+ advocacy.”

For 31 years Out magazine, a leading fashion and lifestyle brand for the LGBTQ+ community, has turned the spotlight on the most influential and pioneering LGBTQ+ figures across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, music, and more.

This year’s list includes top music artists Doechii, G Flip, Frankie Grande, and out country artist Brooke Eden; esteemed actors/actresses Rosie O’Donnell, Keke Palmer, Jeff Hiller, Miles Heizer, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bre-Z, Tonatiuh, Tramell Tillman, Lukas Gage, Anna Camp; drag stars Bob the Drag Queen, Suzie Toot, Ginger Minj; comedians Caleb Hearon, Megan Stalter, Benito Skinner, Owen Thiele, Matt Rogers, Amber Ruffin; professional athletes Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press; reality TV stars Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause; fashion icons Bob Mackie and Paul Tazewell; political figures Rep. Sarah McBride, Precious Brady-Davis, and more.

“Even in this time when we feel unsafe and when our trans and nonbinary siblings are being attacked both personally and legislatively, we will not stop fighting, caring, and being there for you, because we are you,” said Jeff Hiller, Emmy winner (“Somebody Somewhere”). “If one of us is oppressed, all of us are oppressed.”

The Full OUT100 List

See the entire digital OUT100 here; the list will also be released in the print edition, set to hit newsstands on Oct. 28, 2025. The OUT100 edition also features an interview with Nash-Betts.

“This year’s Out100 theme, ‘Bolder, Brighter!,’ celebrates the courage, creativity, and joy that define our community even in the face of adversity,” said Daniel Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Out. “In a year that challenged our rights and threatened our visibility, LGBTQ+ people responded the only way we know how: with brilliance, perseverance, humor, and heart.”

The Out100 is presented by Lexus, with additional support from McDonald's, Deutsche Bank, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Heineken, Hornitos, AIX Rosé, and official hotel partner Visit West Hollywood. The Out100 TV Special, produced in collaboration with ABC Owned Television Stations, will begin airing Dec. 20, 2025, across linear, streaming, and digital platforms.

