Palm Springs: From Desert Escape to One of America’s Most Sophisticated Destinations

There are destinations people visit for a weekend, and then there are places that evolve into a state of mind. Palm Springs belongs firmly in the latter category.

For me, Palm Springs evokes images of palm trees, sparkling pools, vintage glamour, and mid-century modern homes. But I know that beneath the polished surface lies a deeper story rooted in Hollywood history, cultural reinvention, and an enduring embrace of individuality.

People have been drawn to the region’s natural mineral springs since the 19th Century. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians inhabited the desert landscape and lush canyons thousands of years before that.

Part of Palm Springs’ visual identity today is tied to its iconic palm trees. Date Palms were introduced from North Africa and the Middle East. Today, these trees sway above immaculate resorts and private estates like natural monuments to desert luxury.

Then Came Hollywood

During the Golden Age of cinema, Palm Springs became a sanctuary for movie stars looking to escape public scrutiny while remaining within roughly two hours of the major studios in Los Angeles.

Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Elvis Presley, Lucille Ball, and countless other icons helped define Palm Springs as both a playground and refuge for Hollywood royalty.

The movie stars shaped the city’s aesthetic and cultural DNA. They gave rise to lavish estates, intimate supper clubs, and an atmosphere that still feels cinematic today.

A Mid-Century Legacy

That legacy remains embedded in Palm Springs’ world-famous mid-century modern architecture.

The clean geometric lines, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, minimalist sophistication, and seamless indoor-outdoor living define the city’s design ethos.

Palm Springs businesses, boutiques and private residences elevated mid-century architecture into a living cultural identity. It even inspired a 2025 sitcom, “Mid-Century Modern,” starring Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, Matt Bomer.

A Culture of Inclusion

Today, the desert community stands as one of the country’s most welcoming and vibrant LGBTQ+ destinations. It has one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ+ residents in the United States.

Inclusivity has profoundly shaped the city’s atmosphere. Diversity here is woven naturally into the social and cultural fabric of the city. That could explain Palms Springs’ evolution from merely a spring break destination to a destination tailored for discerning tastes.

Luxury boutique hotels rival those in Miami, New York, and Europe in both design and service. The culinary scene has matured into one of Southern California’s most dynamic food destinations.

Wellness tourism, which began with a simple health sanitarium in 1909, has flourished. Art galleries, cocktail lounges, rooftop spaces, curated shopping, and world-class hospitality have transformed Palm Springs into a lifestyle destination.

And nowhere is that sophistication more evident than in its dining scene.

Sophisticated Alice B.

Named in homage to Alice B. Toklas, author/companion of literary legend Gertrude Stein, Alice B exudes understated sophistication. What impressed me was how seamlessly the restaurant reflects Palm Springs itself: confident, artistic, inclusive, and effortlessly chic.

The founders behind Alice B. are LA’s celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. (The “Two Hot Tamales” also founded City, Socalo in Santa Monica, and Border Grill in Las Vegas).

For me, the Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits stood out, served warm with butter and cardamom-seeded honey. Equally memorable was the 12 oz Prime Black Angus Ribeye, with crispy Idaho potatoes, red wine-braised shallots, and herb butter.

Located inside the Living Out property, Alice B. blends design, creativity, and elevated hospitality with the duo’s signature culinary expertise.

Lulu California Bistro

If Palm Springs has a social heartbeat, Lulu California Bistro may very well be one of its liveliest arteries.

Situated in the center of downtown Palm Springs, Lulu has become an institution, balancing accessiblity with upscale dining. Locals, tourists, LGBTQ+ travelers, retirees, industry professionals, and weekend escapees all coexist. That inclusiveness mirrors the city itself.

My favorite dishes included the Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash, with spinach, roasted peppers, figs, corn, almonds, and orange fig sauce. Delivered with a colorful vegetarian option, it has a satisfying mix of textures and flavors.

On a decadent note, the Flourless Chocolate Cake provided a rich, elegant finish that felt indulgent without becoming heavy.

Cheeky’s an Institution

No Palm Springs culinary conversation is complete without Cheeky’s. What began as a celebrated brunch destination has evolved into one of the city’s defining dining experiences.

Locals line up alongside tourists for breakfast and brunch offerings that have earned a devoted following far beyond the Coachella Valley.

Fried Chicken & Waffles with maple thyme syrup is a comfort classic, balancing savory richness with subtle sweetness and herbal notes. Equally satisfying were the Buttermilk & Fresh Corn Pancakes served with bacon. Offering a lighter sweetness with a texture and flavor profile, it felt distinctly fresh and memorable.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

No visit to Palm Springs is truly complete without experiencing the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The tram ascends more than 8,500 feet above the desert into the pristine wilderness of Mt. San Jacinto State Park. The rotating tram cars transport visitors into alpine forests and dramatically cooler temperatures within minutes. The visual contrast is breathtaking.

Take the hiking trails, or just enjoy panoramic views that stretch across the Coachella Valley. The tram experience perfectly symbolizes Palm Springs itself: multidimensional, surprising, and uniquely capable of blending natural beauty with curated luxury.

A Satisfying Mix

Palm Springs offers glamour without arrogance, luxury without sterility, and escapism without losing authenticity. It honors its history while embracing modern sophistication.

Perhaps the city’s greatest achievement is the transformation into a destination that feels simultaneously timeless and completely contemporary.