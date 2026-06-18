Dances With Films Festival Runs June 18-28 at Chinese Theatre Featuring 279 Films, Pilots, Shorts

The 10-day indie-focused Dances With Films: LA begins today with the World Premiere presentation of Jay Silverman’s drama “Yale.” The film features Caitlin McGee, Kevin Dunn, and Rachael Harris, kicking off the 29th edition of the festival. The 279 non-studio/small budget films include narrative and documentary features, TV and streaming pilots, and short films. The popular Midnight Horror and Genre, along with music, dance, and family-friendly programming in the Downbeat and Kidz sections return.

The closing night selection is Adam Hoelzel’s thriller “Tender,” (Jesse Garcia, Jess Weixler, David Koechner, Robert Longstreet

Screenings and events are scheduled at the TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, in the Ovation Complex.

More Narratives Features

Additional narrative features (beyond the two gala selections) making their world premieres in June include: Andrew David Paterson’s “American Flake,” Jay Diaz’s “Angeleno,” Brian L. Tan’s “Bandit,” John Brownell’s “Coin,” Sean Perry’s “Coaled Blood,” Daniel Katz and Brad Dickson’s “Dave vs. Hollywood,” Joel David Santner’s “Directors’ Commentary,” Gerald Fillmore’s “Face Love,” Mädchen Amick’s “Fractured,” Rachel Carey’s “Good Thoughts,” and Doug Bremner’s “The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg.”

Also, Jordan Rowe’s “Hamilton House,” Jonathan Oster’s “Jane’s Not Here,” Jason Laurits’ “Loves Company,” JJ Lippman’s “Mind Games,” Stephen McNamee’s “Muffled,” Robyn Symon’s “Queen of Shock,” D.J. Hale’s “Rescued,” Dustin Brown’s “Solidarity,” David Ketterer Spencer’s “Souvenir,” RJ Zabasky’s “:Sync,” Marcus Niehaus’ “Tales From the Crypto,” Gregory J. Green’s “Tempest,” Debra De Liso’s “Wilma, Wu, and a Stripper Named Lorraine,” and Njedeh Anthony’s “Yellow Broken Road.” Making their North American Premieres will be Tristan Barr’s “Deathkeeper,” Aleksandra Hansen’s “Life at Sandy’s,” and Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson’s “Littermates,” and Mason Howard’s “U A P.”

‘Stan Lee’ Among Documentaries

Feature-length documentaries making their world premieres at DWFLA include: Kern Konwiser’s “Autumn Gold,” Hrag Yedalian’s “Beneath the Ashes: The Past Reimagined,” Cam Lui, and Michael Schnee’s “Better Call Babs,” David Booth Gardner’s “The Last Place on Earth,” Beatrix Ryle’s “My Name is Gitta,” Jordan Kronick’s “Peaking: Psychedelics and the Pursuit of Happiness,” Jon Bolerjack’s “Stan Lee: The Final Chapter,” Brad Alexander’s “Tell Me About Tomorrow,” and Boaz Dvir’s “To Kill a Nazi.”

For close to three decades, Dances With Films has exhibited “The Power of Indie Film,” said founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent. “This year’s lineup is filled with unique and diverse voices from filmmakers working outside of the studio system and without the benefit of bigger budgets. … As always, we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce them all and connect our filmmakers with audiences, film distributors, and other industry veterans in the best way imaginable.”

For more information click here for Dances With Films: LA lineup, events, passes, and tickets.

The 2026 Dances With Films: LA official selections:

OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

Yale

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 123 min.

DIRECTOR: Jay Silverman

Based on a true story about a troubled woman who must confront her deadbeat father who abandoned her as a child as the last ditch effort to find a donor kidney for her dying son.

CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION

Tender

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 95 min.

DIRECTOR: Adam Hoezel

After inheriting a modest house in a dying town, Billie and Mick believe they’ve finally found stability. Then crushing debt, old resentments, and a shocking discovery threaten to tear them apart.

‘Tender’ becomes a darkly intimate portrait of marriage under pressure, where love, money, and survival blur into something unrecognizable.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

Again Again

USA, 2025, 99 min.

DIRECTORS: Mia Moore, Heather Ballish

After reliving the same day over and over again for 10 years in a torturous time loop, Agatha awakens one day to find she’s unexpectedly broken out of it and now faces the terrifying unknown of a brand new day.

American Flake

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 82 min.

DIRECTOR: Andrew David Paterson

A charismatic small town drug dealer avoids grieving the death of his mom by searching for a lost bag of his favorite potato chips.

Angeleno

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 83.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Jay Diaz

Angel, a first-generation Latino American navigates his past, present, and future through a series of parties across Los Angeles, discovering that nothing is ever too late in a city built for dreamers.

Bandit

WORLD PREMIERE

Indonesia/USA, 2026, 109 min.

DIRECTOR: Brian L. Tan “BLT” With nothing left to lose, two desperate friends steal an abandoned G-Wagon for a quick score. What they didn’t count on? A corpse in the trunk — and the people who put it there.

Before the Call

South Korea/USA, 2025, 62 min.

DIRECTOR: James Choi

As a global crisis escalates and Korean soldiers prepare for deployment, Jinwoo, a Korean American exempt from military service, voluntarily enlists and returns to Seoul. His decision confounds everyone around him.

Bravado

USA/Wales, 2026, 106 min.

DIRECTOR: Alex Hanno

Bravado is a psychological meta-thriller that tells the story of an obsessive screenwriter, her manipulative mentor, and the film-within-a-film they’re striving to perfect: a gritty UK mafia story.

Coaled Blood

USA, 2026, 130 min.

DIRECTOR: Sean Perry

A tight-knit group of unemployed West Virginian coal miners convenes at a remote cabin for their annual deer hunting trip to discuss the unspeakable acts they committed the year prior out of desperation to make ends meet.

Coin

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 76 min.

DIRECTOR: John Brownell

Two friends misappropriate campaign funds to launch a cryptocurrency in a half-baked plan to raise capital to save a local park, setting a political hitman after them.

Dave vs. Hollywood

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 88 min.

DIRECTORS: Daniel Katz, Brad Dickson

An actor moves to Los Angeles completely devoid of connections and contacts. The humiliations and indignities soon pile up. Are there any depths to which Dave won’t sink in an effort to make it in Hollywood?

Dead Deer High

USA, 2026, 101 min.

DIRECTOR: Jo Rochelle

A once-brilliant slam poetry team has lost their voice one year after a tragedy changed their school forever. Now, their English teacher must overcome his crippling fear of returning to the classroom to help them find healing through words on the stage.

Directors’ Commentary

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 84.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Joel David Santner

After two failed years in LA, Ryan Samberg’s Hollywood screenwriting dreams have fizzled. The final humiliation comes when his wife dumps him for another guy. He’s ready to give up, but his ambitious manager insists that pitching Ryan’s latest script to a volatile comedian could be the ticket to fame.

Edie Arnold is a Loser

USA, 2026, 73 min.

DIRECTORS: Megan Rico, Kade Atwood

Timid dork Edie accidentally takes the spotlight when she starts a punk band with her fellow “turds”, becoming an icon to the rest of the losers at her all-girls Catholic school while managing to piss off the hot girls, the nuns, and the horniest altar boy you’ve ever seen.

Face Love

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 96 min.

DIRECTOR: Gerald Fillmore

A romantic comedy set across Los Angeles, Madrid, London, and Tijuana. The story follows a Brit-Spaniard living in Los Angeles, who travels to Madrid to renew his visa just as a global pandemic shuts down borders. Inspired by the award-winning short Hold for Applause, the film transforms digital limitations into a cinematic language, exploring love, distance, and connection in a screen-mediated world.

Fractured

USA, 2025, 72 min.

DIRECTOR: Mädchen Amick

When an infamous ex-boyfriend shows up and triggers memories of her father’s death, a woman who has spent a lifetime masking the trauma of her childhood now must face a truth that will either heal or destroy her.

Good Thoughts

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 109 min.

DIRECTOR: Rachel Carey

A college student returns to school after a mental health crisis and forms an unofficial support group with other students struggling with similar issues. As she begins to feel responsible for the well-being of her new friends, she must also learn to fend off her anxious mother’s constant outreach.

The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 92 min.

DIRECTOR: Doug Bremner

When a psychiatrist discovers that a medication for the treatment of acne is causing teenagers to kill themselves, the pharmaceutical company sets out on a campaign to destroy the source of the threat to their billion-dollar-a-year drug.

Hamilton House

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 83 min.

DIRECTOR: Jordan Rowe

A Halloween-set comedy following a group of young actors who live together in a cramped New York City basement apartment. When the wide-eyed Zach learns that a legendary horror film director is moving into their neighborhood, he convinces his girlfriend and other roommates to turn their home into a haunted house to get the filmmaker’s attention.

Heartworm

USA, 2026, 107 min.

DIRECTORS: Miriam Louise Arens, Mitchell Arens

In a near future where virtual reality has become a refuge for the grieving, Heartworm follows Avena, a bereaved mother struggling to pull her family back from the edge of disappearance.

Hekla

USA, 2026, 89 min.

DIRECTOR: Michael Glover Smith

A comedy-drama about the emotional cost of pursuing a creative life, Hekla, a determined Chicago actress, races through auditions, breakups, and self-doubt. Set over one day in Chicago, it’s a story about the importance of showing up for yourself, even if the world isn’t clapping for you yet.

How to Date Again

USA, 2025, 96 min.

DIRECTOR: Matt Flanders

A heartbroken, Los Angeles-based animator embarks on a reluctant romantic comeback with the help of friends, fate, and a fantastical first date.

Isle Child

USA, 2025, 91 min.

DIRECTOR: Thomas Percy Kim

Si Miller is a star high school pitcher in Concord, Massachusetts, fully at ease in his white suburban world. He’s Korean-born, adopted as a toddler, and has never looked back. That changes when he finds a hidden letter suggesting his birth mother is terminally ill and searching for him.

Jane’s Not Here

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 105 min.

DIRECTOR: Jonathan Oster

When Jane Hayes wakes from a coma after a devastating accident, she is plagued by memories of a husband and son that no one else remembers. As she leans on her brother to rebuild her life, her search for answers begins to fracture her sense of reality.

Life at Sandy’s

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

USA/Norway, 2026, 75 min.

DIRECTOR: Aleksandra Hansen

A lonely American stuck in a small Norwegian town is lured in by the characters of a friendly sitcom with increasingly sinister intentions.

Littermates

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 87 min.

DIRECTORS: Scott Tinkham, Michael Woloson

Amidst the chaos of a mysterious war, two victims of an attack take refuge at a cottage in the English countryside, where an enigmatic caretaker insists they must stick together.

Lone Rider

USA, 2025, 87 min.

DIRECTOR: Adam Jumba

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler steals back his beat-up ’89 Mustang from his estranged father and takes off with no plan beyond the next mile. Chasing a Facebook post and the fading memory of a teenage crush, he drifts through middle-of-nowhere diners, old stomping grounds, and midnight highways.

Loves Company

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 94 min.

DIRECTOR: Jason Laurits

A faded gameshow personality is rescued after a car crash by his No. 1 fan (and only fan left), Florida outcast, Antoinette Funk. However, she quickly learns he’s not the bubbly, fun personality on TV.

Mind Games

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 96 min.

DIRECTOR: JJ Lippman

Dr. Jules Abrams, an overworked therapist stuck in a stagnant marriage, takes on two new clients: Ava, a radiant young woman with a seemingly perfect life, and Zander, a charismatic man who feels trapped despite his success. Unaware at first that they are a couple, Jules becomes increasingly drawn to Zander.

Out of Order

USA, 2025, 95 min.

DIRECTOR: Guy Jacobson

John Slater Esq has big dreams but small ambition – he’s always late, looks like an unmade bed and still hasn’t tried his first case. Yet when LISA, his supermodel girlfriend dumps him, he decides to prove his worth and win her back.

Queen of Shock

WORLD PREMIERE

Mexico/USA, 2026, 86 min.

DIRECTOR: Robyn Symon

Mari, a struggling single mother in a tourist town outside Mexico City, discovers an extraordinary ability to withstand pain while playing toques, a real Mexican electric shock game. But when her young daughter is kidnapped, she is pulled into a brutal underground world where the traditional game has evolved into a violent, male-dominated spectacle fueled by gambling, viral fame, and exploitation.

Rescued

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 127 min.

DIRECTOR: D.J. Hale

A homeless man finds the motivation to turn his life around after a stray dog saves his life and refuses to leave his side.

Smile… The Worst is Yet to Come

USA, 2025, 84 min.

DIRECTOR: Chloe Lenihan

Elder millennials whose marriage buckles under failed IVF and stalled ambitions, the couple attempts to reconnect at a romantic getaway in Big Bear. Then Gen-Z influencers crash their cabin, sparking a raw night of storytelling.

Solidarity

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 98 min.

DIRECTOR: Dustin Brown

A Mexican seamstress and a Lithuanian butcher struggle to survive as immigrants in Los Angeles, their parallel lives marked by loss, labor, and unexpected connection.

Souvenir

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 88 min.

DIRECTOR: David Ketterer Spencer

A chance encounter between estranged friends leads to an unexpected day-long adventure through New York City as they attempt to return a dead self-help guru’s lost wallet.

Sync

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 121 min.

DIRECTOR: RJ Zabasky

In the near future, Ryan is invited to try a groundbreaking technology that creates AI versions of the dead, offering a new way to cope with grief. The eerily perfect world begins to reveal something deeply wrong beneath the surface.

Tales From the Crypto

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 93 min.

DIRECTOR: Marcus Niehaus

As the Covid pandemic upends the global economy, a young programmer, Ravi, turns to cryptocurrency trading during the emergence of Uniswap and “DeFi Summer” to save his parents’ farm in India. But in a world rife with scammers, ruggers and naysayers, he finds that trading is much more than he bargained for.

Tempest

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 95 min.

DIRECTOR: Gregory J. Green

Miranda may be a successful artist, but her life and marriage are in ruins. One hopeless night, lightning flashes, dimensions shift, and Miranda is overjoyed to find herself in a parallel world where none of her heartbreaks exist. But this new life crumbles when the alternate Miranda, whose own world has been usurped, starts desperately trying to return.

This Will Never Work

USA, 2025, 87 min.

DIRECTORS: Marina Tempelsman, Niccolo Aeed

This Will Never Work is about a family coming together to have an intervention for Amanda’s drinking problem. They’ve hired a therapist named Trevor, written emotional letters, chosen the time and location, and now they sit and wait for Amanda to arrive. But when Amanda arrives, Trevor realizes the family… hasn’t been entirely honest with him.

Wilma, Wu, and a Stripper Named Lorraine

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 94 min.

DIRECTOR: Debra De Liso

When a beloved desert cantina is threatened with closure, a washed-up burlesque dancer rallies an outrageous crew of misfits, church ladies, hustlers, and dreamers for one last talent show to save their town.

Yellow Broken Road

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 108 min.

DIRECTOR: Njedeh Anthony

A woman dreams her entire future with the perfect stranger, only to discover it is real. But if she chooses him, their love, though profound and complete, will end in tragedy.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

4000 Days

USA, 2026, 110 min.

DIRECTOR: Daniel E Catullo III

Three families transform personal tragedy into a national movement after losing their sons to fraternity hazing. Confronting a system built on secrecy and denial, they unite to demand accountability and push for legislative reform.

Autumn Gold

USA, 2026, 71 min.

DIRECTOR: Kern Konwiser

A relentless investigative journalist must outwit and out maneuver the Pentagon to expose a secret government biochemical experiment and bring justice to the veterans who were harmed by it.

Beneath the Ashes: The Past Reimagined

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 63 min.

DIRECTOR: Hrag Yedalian

In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Altadena’s historic Black community confronts devastating loss—and a high-stakes fight to preserve a cultural legacy generations in the making.

Better Call Babs

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 59 min.

DIRECTOR: Cam Lui, Michael Schnee

Ride along on the chaotic ride Bab Fry embraces daily as a recovered addict turned vigilante pet detective. At its core, this film explores recovery through purpose, the healing power of community and the vulnerability required to ask for help.

The Burning: The Untold Story of Africa’s Refugee Crisis

USA/Nigeria, 2025, 86 min.

DIRECTOR: Isabella Alexander-Nathani

Step inside our world’s largest and most underreported refugee crisis. A courageous mother, a brotherhood of orphaned boys, and a father desperate to find his family lead audiences on an epic journey across the African continent to a stretch of coast where only eight miles of sea separates Africa from Europe.

Cabali and the Tiki Mug Obsession

USA, 2025, 96 min.

DIRECTOR: Josh Dragotta

A feature length documentary exploring the subculture of Tiki enthusiasts that create and collect ceramic drinking vessels known as Tiki mugs.

Frampton

USA/UK, 2026, 104 min.

DIRECTOR: Rob Arthur

The film traces Peter Frampton’s rise to global fame, the struggles that tested his identity and resilience, and his relentless reinvention. As personal sacrifices surface, the cost of fame becomes clear. Now facing a degenerative muscle disease, Frampton confronts his limits with urgency and grace.

Holy Ghetto

USA/Israel, 2026, 83 min.

DIRECTOR: iLan Azoulai

Four souls trapped within Tel Aviv’s red-light district, entangled in sex trafficking and addiction, embark on spiritual journeys to transcend their personal ghettos.

Kratom: Side Effects May Include

USA, 2025, 78 min.

DIRECTORs: Jamie Neese, Jason Neese

The lethal consequences and regulatory gaps surround a plant-based extract found in everyday locations such as gas stations. With gripping stories of victims and the sometimes controversial advocates who argue its benefits, this documentary explores the complex narrative of Kratom.

The Last Place on Earth

WORLD PREMIERE

USA/Indonesia, 2026, 102 min.

DIRECTOR: David Booth Gardner

A thrilling journey into Sumatra’s 2.6 million-hectare Leuser Ecosystem, with wildlife activists who risk everything to save an untouched wildernesses from the illegal palm oil industry.

My Name is Gitta

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 93.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Beatrix Ryle

Gitta is a vivacious nonagenarian holocaust survivor who has long ago processed and overcome her childhood trauma, and for decades has been telling her story of recovery and forgiveness at schools. But as she retraces her steps across Europe and reconnects with families and organizations that saved her life, she finds there is always more to uncover.

Peaking: Psychedelics and the Pursuit of Happiness

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 95 min.

DIRECTOR: Jordan Kronick

A growing number of people with mental disorders are reporting something extraordinary: illegal psychedelic drugs are curing their brains overnight.

Reservation Redemption

USA, 2026, 60 min.

DIRECTORs: Brenda Fisher, Blake Pickens

One juror away from the death penalty at 17, a lost Colville tribal member, known as “Chief”, discovers his culture and identity and makes a change that inspires a following of the most incarcerated race in Washington state toward the “Red Road”. The “Red Road” signifies a deep commitment to living life immersed in the culture – with an intrinsic respect for others and oneself, and turning one’s back on addiction to drugs, alcohol, and crime.

Sell Your House

USA, 2026, 95 min.

DIRECTORS: Eric Foss, Brandon Pickering

You have to be really rich or really stupid to make a movie. A comedic documentary following the making of The Last Stop in Yuma County and the complications that come with indie film distribution.

Stan Lee: The Final Chapter

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 110 min.

DIRECTOR: Jon Bolerjack

A story of abuse and duplicity, this is the tale of how comic book legend Stan Lee landed in the middle of a scandal as wild as any superhero saga. The events are chronicled by filmmaker Jon Bolerjack who became an assistant to Stan Lee and a fixture of his inner circle.

Tell Me About Tomorrow

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 120 min.

DIRECTOR: Brad Alexander

On June 9, 2022, Cooper Noriega died after unknowingly taking a fentanyl-laced pill sold as Xanax. A model with millions of TikTok followers, his death shocked fans and was widely reported as an “accidental overdose,” but that label raises questions.

To Kill a Nazi

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 101 min.

DIRECTOR: Boaz Dvir

Haunted by his father’s disappearance during World War II, business consultant Michel Cojot embarks on a journey of discovery. He finds out his dad was deported by Klaus Barbie to Auschwitz, where he was murdered. Michel uproots his family and moves to Latin America to assassinate Barbie.

MIDNIGHT FEATURES

Deathkeeper

NORTH AMERICA PREMIERE

Australia, 2025, 91 min.

DIRECTOR: Tristan Barr

Cursed to age decades each time he saves a life, a reclusive angel is drawn to a possessed woman who is hunted by a charming demon in disguise.

Jump Scare

USA, 2025, 98 min.

DIRECTOR: Donnie Hobbie

The all-woman metal band ‘JUMP SCARE’ retreats to a remote cabin to write their new album. It’s apparent that something is off in this strange desert world.

Muffled

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 90 min.

DIRECTOR: Stephen McNamee

Years after their childhood friend Greta vanished without a trace, true crime enthusiasts Nora and Harper return to their hometown to solve the mystery.

U A P

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 106 min.

DIRECTOR: Mason Howard

During a Fourth of July reunion, five friends discover a mysterious sphere that draws the attention of government forces and private interests.

PILOTS

Baddie

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 17 min.

DIRECTOR: Steven Yee

Banana

USA, 2025, 28 min.

DIRECTORS: Raghav Puri, Kieran Barry

Bigg County Restorations

USA, 2025, 17 min.

DIRECTOR: Dan Angelucci

Burning Bridges

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 35 min.

DIRECTOR: Jorge Yanes

Bridal Party

USA, 2026, 26 min.

DIRECTOR: Mckenzie Salvatierra Custin

Chet Bond: License to Chill

USA, 2025, 25 min.

DIRECTOR: Blake Sherwyn

Codependent

USA, 2026, 25 min.

DIRECTOR: Caitlyn Phu

CVNT

USA, 2026, 16 min.

DIRECTOR: Nicole Higgins

Delicate Condition

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 36.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Bailey Castle

Delivering Destiny w/Amir Mo

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 23 min.

DIRECTOR: Amir Mo

Farther Along

USA, 2025, 14 min.

DIRECTORS: MJ Bernier, Emily Draper

Fixation

USA, 2026, 35 min.

DIRECTOR: Alexander Jeffery

Level Up

USA, 2025, 17.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Gabrielle Roberts

I Could Eat – Episode 3

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 14 min.

DIRECTORS: Rick Bedrosian, Sonja Stark

It’s Getting Late with Owen Reed

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 44 min.

DIRECTOR: Ryan Dougall

Knighted

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 23 min.

DIRECTOR: Zach Trent

Matched

USA, 2026, 24 min.

DIRECTOR: Elvira Ibragimova

Misguided

USA, 2025, 5.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Mariah Marasco

Mort

USA, 2025, 13 min.

DIRECTORS: Larry Ziegelman, Terry Ziegelman

Nobody F#cking Leaves

USA, 2026, 28 min.

DIRECTOR: John Mossman

Pain in the Neck

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 41 min.

DIRECTOR: Paige Ivy

Penguin House: Credit Limit

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 13 min.

DIRECTOR: Chris Alden

People of the West

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 60 min.

DIRECTORS: Christopher Nataanii Cegielski, Phillip Montgomery, Josh Baker

The Reverb

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 30 min.

DIRECTORS: Jordan Ruttert, Janie Ruttert

Son of a Bikram

USA, 2025, 18.5 min.

DIRECTOR: Johnny Rey Diaz

Strand

USA, 2026, 28 min.

DIR: Austin Gorski



Toxic-ish

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 38 min.

DIRECTOR: Corey Grant

The Trinity

USA, 2026, 37 min.

DIRECTOR: Emmanuel Mertis

Witches

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 26 min.

DIRECTOR: Gethin Aldous

Womb Room

USA, 2026, 22 min.

DIRECTOR: Nicole Treston Abranian

You Are Here

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 30 min.

DIR: Mandy Fabian

Zaddies

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2026, 28 min.

DIRECTOR: John Frank Uranday

Zen Room

WORLD PREMIERE

USA, 2025, 12 min.

DIRECTOR: Layne Marie Williams

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