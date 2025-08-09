‘Fourth of July’ Block Party Rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2025 at Gloria Molina Grand Park

The Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Block Party: Celebrating L.A. Culture & Community will descend on Downtown L.A. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 3–9 p.m.

The six-hour celebration, which was initially scheduled to take place on the Fourth of July, will include an electrifying lineup of L.A.-based DJs curated in partnership with KCRW Summer Nights. Performers include: Black House Radio, Discos Rolas and KCRW’s very own Boogie Boudreaux and Francesca Harding*.

The highly anticipated event includes poignant art exhibits showcasing L.A.’s diverse communities, as well as interactive activities, food trucks and vendors, culminating with a dazzling 3-D drone show lighting up the night sky.

“Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Block Party is more than a gathering—it’s a powerful declaration of who we are as Angelenos,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “This Block Party is a celebration of our roots, our resilience and our right to reclaim joy. We invite all Angelenos from the many communities across Los Angeles County to show up, speak up and shine.”

Party Spans 3 City Blocks

L.A.’s ultimate neighborhood block party will span three of the four city blocks of the park, from Grand Avenue to Broadway Street and surrounding streets. The event theme is “Homegrown Resilience,” featuring visual and performing artists whose roots and inspiration stem from their lives as Angelenos. The theme also reflects the spirit of recovery and resilience following the L.A. wildfires and recent federal immigration raids.

“At a time when our communities continue to be tested, Gloria Molina Grand Park stands as a sanctuary for our collective voices and unwavering civic pride,” said Robert Gonzalez, director of Gloria Molina Grand Park. “This year’s Block Party is a love letter to Los Angeles—to our resilience and our refusal to be divided and separated. We invite everyone to come reflect, create and celebrate all that makes L.A. home.”

Art, Music, Dance Theater, Scavenger Hunt

Art takes center stage at the Block Party with bold visual installations. Curated by Bruce Lemon, Cornerstone Theater Company and Contra-Tiempo Activist Dance Theater, take a walkable cultural journey through Los Angeles County’s rich immigrant enclaves with guided dances, a scavenger hunt, soapbox storytelling and a chalk-drawn map of L.A.’s iconic freeways.

At the Art Walk, guests can experience a visual feast featuring Tlaloc Studios’ Everyday Alchemy in the Still Moments, spotlighting intimate photographic portraits of Angeleno life by Gregory Bojorquez, Carlos Jaramillo, Valerie J. Bower, and Nori Rasmussen. The Art Walk includes provocative installations by Terrick Gutierrez and Teresa Flores, who challenge and celebrate L.A.’s identity through interactive art and public dialogue.

Block Party Booths & Food Vendors

The Block Party’s “Rights & Resources Booths” will offer voter registration, legal advocacy and wellness resources from local organizations such as CHIRLA, Westside Food Bank, Las Fotos Project and many others. Cultural navigators and interpreters will be available to ensure inclusivity across the event.

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic or food and snacks will be available for purchase from L.A.’s favorite gourmet food trucks, including a fusion of Mediterranean, Venezuelan, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, and American offerings, along with several dessert, coffee and beverage vendors. The park does not permit alcohol consumption onsite; alcohol will not be sold at the event. For a complete list of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s prohibited items and activities, visit grandparkla.org.

Nighttime Drone Show

The Block Party will culminate with a spectacular drone show, forming larger-than-life 3-D configurations above the crowd. The 12-minute show, programmed by Grizzly Entertainment for the third consecutive year, will emphasize L.A. communities’ resilience and honor Angelenos’ capacity for joy amid hardships.

Parking $10

Public parking will be available at the main Music Center garage (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles 90012) and in The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall garage (111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles 90012) at a flat rate of $10 per vehicle.

The public is highly encouraged to take public transportation: Gloria Molina Grand Park is located conveniently at the Civic Center/Grand Park station along the Metro B Line (Red) and D Line (Purple).

For the latest information on the Block Party, visit grandparkla.org. You can also follow Gloria Molina Grand Park on social media (Facebook: @GrandParkLosAngeles; X, Instagram and TikTok: @GrandPark_LA).

* All artists subject to change.