‘Peace of Mind II’ Fundraiser Puts Mental Health Center Stage Sept. 6

“Peace of Mind II: A Festival of Short Plays” will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Burbank’s Colony Theatre, featuring the work of Samuel French playwright Jeff Locker.

The event is the annual fundraiser for Rose City Center (RCC), a nonprofit psychology clinic and training institute in Pasadena. General seating is $40; VIP (drink and assigned seating included) $100.

Not for Children

The 90-minute production will tackle challenging mental health topics, and warnings are included regarding topics such as relationship violence and suicide. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

“We are incredibly thrilled to present ‘Peace of Mind II’ to audiences,” said Ron Sequeira, a producer-performer and also Rose City’s board chairman. “This production represents a culmination of creativity and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of theatrical innovation while engaging with timeless human experiences.

The cast includes professional actors, and last year’s inaugural event sold out.

A Community Event

Executive Director Mary Malecha added that she’s excited to host the show and bring “an evening of unforgettable theater and fun to the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy exceptional talent while supporting vital programs that make a real difference in people’s lives,.”

All proceeds benefit RCC’s psychotherapy and training programs, which provides sliding-scale mental health services. Donations are also accepted for the www.rosecitycenter.org/donate.

For tickets see: The Stage Crafts.

“Peace of Mind II: A Festival of Short Plays” is Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St., Burbank. For details call: (626) 793-8609 or click here. Tickets: $40 general; $100 VIP.

.