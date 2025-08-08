Afternoon With Paul Dooley at Hollywood Heritage Museum Aug. 24; Free Silent Film at Paramount Ranch Aug. 17

Character actor Paul Dooley shares remembrances from his six-decade career at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the historic Hollywood Heritage Museum.

Highlights of the afternoon with the veteran performer include a clip reel and a book-signing of his new memoir, “Movie Dad.”

Randy Haberkamp will moderate the discussion.

Dooley is best remembered as the working-class father in the Oscar-nominated film “Breaking Away.” He also appeared as father to Molly Ringwald in “Sixteen Candles.”

Since then, he has been Dad to Julia Roberts, Toni Collette, Hillary Swank, Mia Farrow and many others.

Veteran of Altman Films

The actor has been a part of five Robert Altman movies, including “A Wedding,” “A Perfect Couple,” “Health,” and “Popeye” (starring Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall), playing the part of the hamburger-loving “Wimpy.” He can also be seen in several Christopher Guest movies, including “Waiting for Guffman,” along with the films “Runaway Bride,” “Hairspray,” and “Insomnia.”

Among his television credits are a continuing part on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as roles on “The Good Doctor,” “Modern Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “My So-Called Life,” “thirtysomething” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Fans of “Bewitched” remember him as the “TV Man” in the “Oedipus Hex” episode.

Dooley was also the co-creator of the PBS children’s show “The Electric Company.”

A Published Author

Twice an Emmy-nominee for Best Supporting Actor, for TV’s “The Practice” and “Dream On,” Dooley recently published his memoir, “ Movie Dad ,” available now from Applause Books.

Advanced tickets are recommended: $15 for Members of Hollywood Heritage; $20 for General Admission.

The museum will be closed for this special program, but some of the current exhibit, “The Rise of the Leading Ladies,” will be visible.

Doors open at noon for the 1:00 p.m. program at Hollywood Heritage, 2100 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

Click here for TICKETS and more information.

________

Also, don’t miss the free screening of “Clash of the Wolves” (1925), part of Hollywood Heritage’s “Silents Under the Stars” silent film screenings, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Paramount Ranch.

The film stars Rin Tin Tin, Nanette, Charles Farrell and June Marlow, and is directed by Noel M. Smith. Lobo, a half-breed leader of a wolf pack, finds himself saved by a sympathetic human. The rest of the town, however, wants his kind exterminated.

A Canine Hero

The original Rinty surprises with his acting skills and does his own stunts, becoming a true hero for dog-lovers. With his popularity, Rin Tin Tin became known as the dog that saved Warner Bros. Studios.

Live musical accompaniment is by Michael Mortilla.

Tickets and parking are free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bring a picnic and bring a flashlight! Guided walking tours of the ranch grounds will begin at 6:30 p.m.