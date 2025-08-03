Eminem Documentary ‘STANS’ Screens at AMC Theaters in Limited Run Aug. 7-10

The ambitious and unconventional new Eminem documentary “STANS” will launch in AMC theaters for a limited run Aug. 7-10, 2025.

“STANS,” a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem through the eyes of his most devoted fans, is directed by Emmy-winning writer-director and investigative journalist Steven Leckart. The title comes from Eminem’s 2000 song “Stan,” which coined the term for fanatical and sometimes delusional superfans.

Producers include Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, David Schiff with DIGA Studios, in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Advance Ticket Sales

Landing in cinemas via distributor Trafalgar Releasing, the film is exclusively at AMC Theatres in the United States. Advance tickets are now on sale; for the full theatre lists and ticketing links for all territories, click stansmovie.com. Tickets are also available on the AMC mobile app, at amctheatres.com, and on all platforms where AMC tickets are sold.

The film soundtrack, “STANS: The Official Soundtrack,” will be available, with pre-orders now live in the US. Featuring the music that shaped the story – including previously unreleased tracks – the soundtrack serves as a powerful companion to the film’s emotional journey.

About Shady Films



Shady Films is the film and television offshoot of Shady Records, the boutique label started in 1999 by Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg. The film company was founded in 2005 with the release of the 50 Cent film “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Since then, the company has produced various feature films and series including “Southpaw,” “Bodied,” “CRWN,” “How Music Got Free.”

Click here for Tickets.

.