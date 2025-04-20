Entertainment
What’s on Film: Marvel’s ‘Fantastic 4’; ‘Thunderbolts; ‘Sinners’
Thunderbolts
(Marvel Studios, release: May 2, 2025)
“No one is coming to save the day.”
Even with my colossal disdain for the villain (The Sentry – ugh) I’m increasingly more excited to see just how they’re going to pull off introducing this latest super-team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Originally, in the comic book version, this group had us readers absolutely enthralled for well over a year before they went and gave us one of the biggest twists in Marvel’s history.
Am I expecting that level of surprise with the film version of this team of Santa’s broken toys? Not at all. But am I expecting to be wildly entertained with an exceptionally high bar? You’re damned right!
Watch the Thunderbolts trailer here.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
(Marvel Studios, release: July 25)
“Nothing is going to change.”
What most people don’t understand about the Fantastic Four is that they’re not actually “crime-fighters.”
Yes, they’re a team and yes, they have superpowers. But essentially, they’re explorers with a long-standing, actual built-in family dynamic.
And as someone who’s read their comics for decades, I have no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly gets that core aspect of this iconic quartet. That said, with every new trailer they release, they’ve got me wanting to experience this film more and more and more. I. Cannot. Wait.
Watch the Fantastic Four trailer here.
NOW IN THEATERS – Film Reviews
Sinners
(Proximity Media; Rated R)
“Careful boy. You gonna’ bite off more than you can chew.”
In addition to being gloriously and unapologetically Black, “Sinners” is a rich, primal, layered, carnal, breathtaking, audacious, mesmerizing, original, history-infusing, genre-enriching, swing-for-the-fences, gothic masterpiece. And I defy anyone to try and come away from this story without some part of you having been awakened, impacted or changed.
Black Bag
(Focus Features, Rated R)
“For a minute there, I thought you were human.”
Oddly, much like the iconic television show “Seinfeld,” no one in this utterly outstanding ensemble is wholly likable or even all that “nice.”
They’re a group of associates who work in British espionage, but as the story quickly unfolds and breezes along, you’ll soon know who you’re rooting for.
“Black Bag” is written by David Koepp (“Carlito’s Way,” “Mission Impossible”) and stylishly directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brokovich,” “Traffic,” “Out of Sight”). The film is air-tight, but impeccable script, superb pacing, masterful editing, gorgeous production and innovative cinematography all aside, the true strength of this instantly addictive spy-thriller is it’s unbelievably engaging cast.
Captivating Cast
There is absolutely no dead weight within these performances. Cate Blanchett alone is worth the price of admission. She has such a captivating ease and imperiously sensual regality that it’s hard to take your eyes off of her.
Michael Fassbender (as her husband) is no slouch either as the steely, unflappable and deadly center of this insanely entertaining spy vs spy romp.
But whenever this entire group is in a room? It’s like watching a Grand Slam tennis match. As you struggle to keep up with the intense, rapid-fire dialogue while maintaining focus on any one member of this ridiculously enthralling cast, that’s when you’ll find yourself gripping the edge of your chair while the hairs on your body react.
If you’re looking for a sleek, elegant, solidly beguiling, deeply intelligent, artful yarn that frays your nerves, challenges your moral and ethical sensibilities while demanding your absolute attention, then
“Black Bag” is the one to see.
Watch the “Black Bag” trailer here.
