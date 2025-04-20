What’s on Film: Marvel’s ‘Fantastic 4’; ‘Thunderbolts; ‘Sinners’

Thunderbolts

(Marvel Studios, release: May 2, 2025)

“No one is coming to save the day.”

Even with my colossal disdain for the villain (The Sentry – ugh) I’m increasingly more excited to see just how they’re going to pull off introducing this latest super-team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Originally, in the comic book version, this group had us readers absolutely enthralled for well over a year before they went and gave us one of the biggest twists in Marvel’s history.

Am I expecting that level of surprise with the film version of this team of Santa’s broken toys? Not at all. But am I expecting to be wildly entertained with an exceptionally high bar? You’re damned right!

Watch the Thunderbolts trailer here.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

(Marvel Studios, release: July 25)

“Nothing is going to change.”

What most people don’t understand about the Fantastic Four is that they’re not actually “crime-fighters.”

Yes, they’re a team and yes, they have superpowers. But essentially, they’re explorers with a long-standing, actual built-in family dynamic.

And as someone who’s read their comics for decades, I have no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly gets that core aspect of this iconic quartet. That said, with every new trailer they release, they’ve got me wanting to experience this film more and more and more. I. Cannot. Wait.

Watch the Fantastic Four trailer here.

Sinners

(Proximity Media; Rated R)

“Careful boy. You gonna’ bite off more than you can chew.”

When it comes to describing the sheer magnitude, depth and unbelievable scope of writer, co-producer and director Ryan Coogler’s phenomenal and massively absorbing “Sinners,” as my folks down South would enthusiastically say, “he put his whole foot in this!”

Thrilling and intriguing backstories abound and converge seamlessly in this visually arresting, unstoppably entertaining, extremely thorough and deliriously well-made horror saga. There’s just so much to love and on so many levels about “Sinners.”

The superb casting alone is what holds us in absolute thrall. Delroy Lindo is so fully immersed as the grizzled war veteran turned musician Delta Slim, he’s almost unrecognizable. Amazingly (and thanks to state-of-the-art movie magic), two of the roles Michael B. Jordan pulls off impressively playing twins who, at points, are both in the same frame and interacting as the infamous Stack twins.

The dynamic stunt choreography, special effects and period-perfection costume designs courtesy of Academy Award-winning Ruth E. Carter also help spool this engrossing tale as well. And even its vibrant and evocative soundtrack is as integral to the fim as Manhattan is to “Sex & the City.” As soon as I heard the Blues classic “Wang Dang Doodle,” I knew Coogler & company had indeed done their homework.

On its surface, “Sinners” may come in the form of a horror film but like a stylishly clever cinematic Trojan horse, it is so much more. Its careful and inspired use of numerous sources incorporating myths, legends and folklore is the connective tissue throughout the entire film.

And the script is so self-aware that there are many key scenes and quotable moments that make it endlessly re-watchable. All of that along with its core aspect and unshakably brilliant notion of using vampirism as a metaphor for America’s odious promises to Black people, nearly took the air out of my lungs.

As with Coogler’s well-earned reputation in giving us two of Marvel’s most groundbreaking and acclaimed films (“Black Panther” & “Wakanda Forever”) as with their features, stay until the lights come back on. You’ve been warned.



In addition to being gloriously and unapologetically Black, “Sinners” is a rich, primal, layered, carnal, breathtaking, audacious, mesmerizing, original, history-infusing, genre-enriching, swing-for-the-fences, gothic masterpiece. And I defy anyone to try and come away from this story without some part of you having been awakened, impacted or changed.

Black Bag

(Focus Features, Rated R)

“For a minute there, I thought you were human.”

Oddly, much like the iconic television show “Seinfeld,” no one in this utterly outstanding ensemble is wholly likable or even all that “nice.”

They’re a group of associates who work in British espionage, but as the story quickly unfolds and breezes along, you’ll soon know who you’re rooting for.

“Black Bag” is written by David Koepp (“Carlito’s Way,” “Mission Impossible”) and stylishly directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brokovich,” “Traffic,” “Out of Sight”). The film is air-tight, but impeccable script, superb pacing, masterful editing, gorgeous production and innovative cinematography all aside, the true strength of this instantly addictive spy-thriller is it’s unbelievably engaging cast.

Captivating Cast

There is absolutely no dead weight within these performances. Cate Blanchett alone is worth the price of admission. She has such a captivating ease and imperiously sensual regality that it’s hard to take your eyes off of her.

Michael Fassbender (as her husband) is no slouch either as the steely, unflappable and deadly center of this insanely entertaining spy vs spy romp.

But whenever this entire group is in a room? It’s like watching a Grand Slam tennis match. As you struggle to keep up with the intense, rapid-fire dialogue while maintaining focus on any one member of this ridiculously enthralling cast, that’s when you’ll find yourself gripping the edge of your chair while the hairs on your body react.

If you’re looking for a sleek, elegant, solidly beguiling, deeply intelligent, artful yarn that frays your nerves, challenges your moral and ethical sensibilities while demanding your absolute attention, then

“Black Bag” is the one to see.

Watch the “Black Bag” trailer here.