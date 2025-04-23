Free Family Day & Arts Fest ’25 Meld Arts, Science in DTLA Outdoor Spaces

The Music Center plaza and Gloria Molina Grand Park will be buzzing with students and families on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Youth, parents and community members are invited to the Very Special Arts Festival: Family Day from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Across the street, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., LAUSD’s free 2025 Arts Fest 2025 brings more art, music, dance, food and fun to Gloria Molina Grand Park. (Click here for Arts Fest details.)

Among the dozens of activities are dance performances, Taiko drumming lessons, artmaking workshops and more.

Arts & Science Unite

The theme of this year’s festival at Jerry Moss Plaza is “Arts & Science Unite!” as the arts meet the world of the sciences. (Click here for Family Day details.) Discover why oil and water do not mix and yet, be able to create beautiful colorful masterpieces by blending the two ingredients (oil pastels and watercolor paint).

In another workshop, participants will learn how to create a scientific instrument that shows how colors appear and change when they interact with sunlight.

“The Music Center’s Very Special Arts Festival: Family Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to experience the joy of the arts,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “Let’s create, perform and embrace the artist in all of us as we come together, as a community, through the arts!”

Scheduled performers

• AbilityFirst

• Ballet Folclorico do Brasil

• Down for Dance

• Free 2 Be Me Dance

• Illusions by Allen

• Korean Classical Music & Dance

• Little Tokyo Service Center

• The Miracle Project

• Sri Lanka Foundation

• Straight Up Abilities

Presented in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the LA County Office of Education, the “Very Special Arts Festival” is open to all grade levels and offers students the opportunity to perform in front of an audience, showcase their artwork and enjoy hands-on artmaking, among other activities.

Actor David Prather and mezzo-soprano opera singer Suzanna Guzmán will host. The Music Center will provide an ASL interpreter.

“The arts have the power to move, heal and inspire,” said Keith Wyffels, TMC Arts’ Associate Vice President of Education. “We hope our one-day outdoor festival will provide families with joy and help them create wonderful new memories!”

LAUSD’s “Arts Fest 2025” is a district-wide festival for all of Los Angeles Unified School District, showcasing student talent through performances, art displays and interactive activities in dance, music, theatre, visual arts and film/media.

The Music Center’s “46th Annual Very Special Arts Festival” and The Music Center’s “Very Special Arts

Festival: Family Day” are made possible by support from Mimi Song; LSMK Investments;

Margaret Sheehy Collins; Ring-Miscikowski Foundation/The Ring Foundation; Moss Foundation; The

Robert Nelson Foundation; and the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles.

To RSVP for the festival’s Family Day, visit musiccenter.org/familyday.

Free Family Day INFO

WHAT: The Music Center’s Very Special Arts Festival: Family Day

ADMISSION: Free, outdoor festival

WHEN: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Family Day hours: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

LAUSD Arts Fest hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., and Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

MORE INFO: Family Day at Music Center,

MORE INFO: LAUSD Arts Fest ’25

.