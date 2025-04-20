‘Bad Girl’ Opens IFFLA, Festival Runs May 6-10

The 2025 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) unveils its 23rd edition May 6-10, 2025, celebrating the best of South Asian cinema from around the globe at Landmark Theatres Sunset and the WGA Theater. (Passes, tickets available at www.indianfilmfestival.org.)

IFFLA opens with Varsha Bharath’s “Bad Girl” and closes with Lawrence Valin’s “Little Jaffna.” The festival also expands Industry Day into a two-day forum connecting South Asian creatives with Hollywood executives, and offers a $10,000 Pitch Competition Grant.

This year’s lineup of 27 films and two episodes of an anthology series showcase a dynamic collection of South Asian stories from around the globe, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, along with international co-productions from France, Singapore, and Norway.

“Beyond individual highlights, this year’s lineup celebrates the rich diversity of South Asian cinema with a strong emphasis on female-driven narratives both in front and behind the camera,” said Anu Rangachar, IFFLA’s Artistic Director.

“These films reflect complex and timely themes,” she added, “such as gender identity, migration, sexuality, mental health, climate change, and responsible technology, ensuring a truly thought-provoking and unforgettable festival experience.”

Opening Night Film

IFFLA kicks off with the debut of Varsha Bharath’s Tamil drama “Bad Girl,” a NETPAC Award winner and Tiger Competition selection at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran (Asuran, Visaranai) and presented by director Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur), this audacious coming-of-age story is both sharp and subversive, following a young woman unapologetically carving her own path.

Closing the festival is Lawrence Valin’s debut drama “Little Jaffna,” which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. Set in Paris’s lively La Chapelle district, the film offers a gripping portrayal of the Tamil diaspora, exploring the immigrant community balancing cultural heritage with integration into French society.

At the heart of this year’s lineup is “Sabar Bonda” (Cactus Pears), fresh off its Grand Jury win at Sundance. Rohan Kanawade’s debut feature is a groundbreaking exploration of queer intimacy within India’s rigid societal norms.

Other standout features include the North American premiere of Raam Reddy’s (Thithi) “The Fable,” a mysterious tale led by Manoj Bajpayee, who plays an estate owner confronting unexplained fires consuming his land. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, and Deepak Dobriyal.

Docs and TV Series

The documentary “A Fly on the Wall,” from Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose (Margarita with a Straw), delivers a deeply personal and unflinching portrait of a man asserting autonomy over his final moments.

Also, IFFLA will present the Los Angeles premiere of the television series “DUI Shaw,” a psychological drama from Bangladeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun, blending supernatural horror with South Asia’s stark realities. Following the screening, Humayun – an IFFLA shorts alum – will lead a masterclass, offering insights into his filmmaking journey from Bangladesh to Hollywood.

IFFLA Industry Days Expand

IFFLA’s second Industry Day will connect South Asian film and TV creatives with industry executives on May 8–9. This year, IFFLA Industry Days will present a curated selection of South Asian fiction features in development, in partnership with Cinevesture, along with IFFLA’s selected projects from North America.

In addition, the IFFLA Launchpad: Pitch Competition returns, featuring five finalists competing for a $10,000 development grant.

The full Industry Days lineup – including panels, masterclasses, screenings, industry projects and pitch finalists – will be announced in mid-April.

Dynamic Short Films

This year’s shorts competition showcases 18 films that have captivated major international festivals, with 10 female directors bringing bold, diverse narratives to the forefront. Highlights include:

• “Am I The Skinniest Person You’ve Ever Seen” (HotDocs, IDFA, DOXA) – Eisha Marjara’s haunting personal documentary on her battle with anorexia.

• “bonVoyage pour monVoyage” (Student Academy Award winner) – Akshit Kumar’s animated travelogue.

• “Bunnyhood” (Sundance, Cannes’ La Cinefondation) – Mansi Maheshwari’s frenetic animated comedy about teenage betrayal.

• “The Feast” (Clermont-Ferrand Special Jury Prize) – Rishi Chandna’s story of resilience amid climate change.

• “Landscapes of Longing” (IFFR) – A powerful autofiction on migration and memory by Alisha Tejpal, Mireya Martinez, and Anoushka Mirchandani.

Premiere Screenings

Notable premieres include “As Dusk Falls” (World Premiere), Jaskirat Singh’s drama about a young man torn between Punjab and Canada; “Tracker” (North American Premiere), Udit Khurana’s gripping psychological thriller set in an Orwellian workplace; “Moti” (North American Premiere), Yash Saraf’s absurdist comedy about a dog-turned-boy due to COVID.

For a complete list of films, activities, tickets and other information, click here.

.