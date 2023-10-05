Is it the crisp fall air? Or is that tingly sensation because of all the happenings throughout October in West Hollywood?

The exciting news is that Halloween Carnaval returns to the streets (between Doheny and La Cienega) for the first time since 2019 on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2023 (leave the kiddies at home!).

But the month is packed with many other events and attractions.

Among the highlights, a Stevie Wonder art exhibit, a “Dressed to Kill” Kiss Tribute, and screenings of spooky/goofy Halloween favorites “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Scream,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (to name a few).



Check out the list, with event links, below:



Dine LA Restaurant Week:

October 6-20 | West Hollywood Spots A SPOOOOOOKY COSTUME PARTY

October 7 | Hotel Ziggy Hocus Pocus 2 Screening

October 9 | Melrose Rooftop Theatre Genius: A Celebration of the Legendary Stevie Wonder Art Exhibit Opens

October 13 | Andaz West Hollywood The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening

October 20 | Melrose Rooftop Theatre The Hustle: A Classic Disco Halloween

October 27 | Skybar at Mondrian Scream (2022) Screening

October 27 | Melrose Rooftop Theatre Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Screening

October 28 | Melrose Rooftop Theatre Fright Night

October 28 | Skybar at Mondrian A Nightmare on ’80s Street

October 28 | Whisky A Go Go Fast Times: Dressed to Kill (KISS Tribute)

October 28 | Whisky A Go Go Halloween Carnaval

October 31 | West Hollywood Hocus Pocus Screening (dress up)

October 31 | Melrose Rooftop Theatre Scary Movie Month runs all October with Halloween classics. Tickets start at $25, or $109 for a three-course dinner for two (upgrades available with rosé and popcorn) with reserved bean bag chairs. Attendees must be 21+.



But don’t put away your fall duds and walking shoes too quickly, the following month of November kicks off with …

Eat + Drink Week:

November 3-12 | West Hollywood

See more of what’s happening in West Hollywood at Visit West Hollywood!