Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae Headline Outloud Music Festival

The 2024 OUTLOUD Music Festival features headliners Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae and Diplo + Friends, leading an eclectic lineup of entertainers and artists for WeHo Pride, May 31-June 2.

Pride Weekend continues with the free WeHo Pride Street Fair June 1-2; the Women’s Freedom Festival June 1 at noon; the Dyke March on June 1 starting at 6 p.m.; and culminating with the WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 2, at noon.

More details about “WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD” will be announced soon. On Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 16, the WeHo Pride Arts Festival will take center stage in the city of West Hollywood.

OUTLOUD hosts are Ryan Mitchell, Hannah Rad, Arisce Wanzer, Neverending Nina, and Billy Francesca. A second dance music stage is in partnership with SUMMERTRAMP, with more performances to be announced.

“West Hollywood is the epicenter of queer culture and entertainment, and we are a proud and vibrant hub where acceptance is embraced and diversity thrives,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson.

“The City of West Hollywood takes immense pride in fostering LGBTQ+ community and joy, and we’re excited to bring people together to celebrate at OUTLOUD and WeHo Pride,” added the Mayor. “Not only will we showcase incredible queer talent, we will also embody the spirit of inclusivity and unity, which is the core of what defines our city.”

WeHo Pride Kickoff

WeHo Pride will kick off on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 with its José Sarria Drag Pageant on Harvey Milk Day. WeHo Pride celebrations will include a diverse array of LGBTQ+ community group programming from May 22 to June 30 as part of visibility, expression, and celebration.

Keep watch for more details at www.wehopride.com. For OUTLOUD Music Festival information see www.weareoutloud.com. Follow @wehopride on Instagram and Facebook and follow @officiallyoutloud on Instagram and Facebook.

