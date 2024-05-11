Center Gala Honors Erivo, Thomas at Shrine

Tickets are sold out for the annual Center Gala but still available ($25) for the after party on May 18, 2024, at Shrine Auditorium, hosted by actor-comedian Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”).

Cynthia Erivo, a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress-singer (above left) will be honored with the Schrader Award, alongside visual artist Mickalene Thomas, who is receiving this year’s Vanguard Award.

“I’m thrilled to continue my support for the Los Angeles LGBT Center—an organization that does so much for our community,” said Erivo, who’s being recognized for her stellar achievements in entertainment and activism championing the LGBTQ+ community. “I can’t wait to celebrate with my fellow presenters and honorees, and of course, our queer family in LA.”

Known for powerful performances on West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple” and on screen in “Harriet,” Erivo is set to star opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, scheduled for release in November.

Thomas, a Tony Award-nominated producer, curator, educator, mentor, and an out lesbian, is known for her advocacy in addition to her art. In 2023, she became the first Black femme artist to have a scholarship in her name at the Yale School of Art, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer.

Her numerous accolades include the Creative Capital Wild Futures Award (2024), the Pratt Institute Legends Award (2022) and the Newark Museum Artistic Impact Award (2022).

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside Cynthia and so many other talented members of our community,” said Thomas. “I’m excited to kick off an incredible Pride season in LA with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.”

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

This year’s gala will also feature a musical performance by power pop trio MUNA, who will receive the Leslie Jordan Award for Excellence in the Arts. The band has spent the last two years playing sold out shows all over the world, as well as supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras stadium tour.

Comprised of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin, their latest self-titled third album features the hit song “Silk Chiffon” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Their hit podcast Gayotic just kicked off its third season, with the premiere episode featuring drag icon Trixie Mattel.

The Center’s Work

Recent unprecedented attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, “means the Center’s work is more urgent than ever,” said Joe Hollendoner, the LGBT Center’s CEO. “Now is the time to strengthen our support for the movement and celebrate with fierce, radical joy.”

The Center’s nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy.

The Center Gala takes place Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 6-11 p.m. at Shrine Auditorium,

665 West Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles.

Tickets to the event are sold out, but sponsorships are available. The Diamond Sponsor for the Center Gala is Gilead Sciences, Inc. Platinum Sponsors Glamazon L.A.–Amazon’s LGBTQIA+ Affinity Group and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Gold Sponsors are Contractors State License Schools and Construction Insurance Agency, PS, and U.S. Bank. The event’s Official Airline Partner is American Airlines.

For information and after-party go to: gala.lalgbtcenter.org

.