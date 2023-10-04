Al Sur de la Frontera in World Premier at The Ford

An acclaimed and diverse group of Los Angeles musicians, artists and performers will come together at The Ford on Friday, Oct. 6, for a singular night of Al Sur De La Frontera, the world premiere of a unique musical celebration of communitas.

Conceived by Los Angeles-based artist Carmina Escobar, Al Sur De La Frontera blends music and performance to evoke the immigrant experience, celebrate communitas, and ritualistically invoke and explore border cultures.

“Al Sur De La Frontera meets the immigrant struggle with beauty, to show how we are strong, powerful, and united in our differences,” said Escobar, co-artistic director with artist Madeline Falcone for Boss Witch Productions.

“My interest in combining traditional music with different music genres, artistic approaches, and different cultural backgrounds lies in the joyful experience of the unexpected, in the curiosity of what human communications can create when created in respectful loving interaction.”

The diverse range of musical genres include Oaxacan brass band, electronics by DJ Baseck, operatic vocal performances, trilingual rapping, poetry, and experimental vocal improvisation from the southern diaspora of our continent, weaving together traditional and experimental music to create a highly original night of performance.

Traditional music from the Sierra Zapoteca of Oaxaca includes experimental arrangements, the Oaxacan LA-based Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band, multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood, indigenous trilingual Mixtec rapper Una Isu, Latina coloratura Soprano Maria Elena Altany, Chicano “futuristic laser gangster bass” electronic musician Baseck, multi-instrumentalist and conductor extraordinaire Yulissa Maqueos, and the Mexican extreme vocalist and interdisciplinary artist Carmina Escobar.

Produced in partnership with Boss Witch Productions, this world premiere event takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

For tickets and information click here. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m. Performance (in English and Spanish) begins at 8 p.m.

Boss Witch Productions is an artistic production company focused on the intersection of experimental sound art, ritual performance, video art, and transmedia collaboration. Founded and led by queer and trans artists, Boss Witch is headed by Falcone and Escobar, working to establish a sustainable and artist-driven infrastructure for the creation of experimental, site-specific work. Boss Witch seeks to reimagine our relationship to the world around us, creating immersive innovative exhibitions, performances, and sound art related to land, ritual, and the constant transformation of tradition.

