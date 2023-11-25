Entertainment
Music Center Tree Lighting & Holiday Marketplace Nov. 27
The annual LA County Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Marketplace is free, and takes place Monday, Nov. 27, from 5-8 p.m. on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center in Downtown L.A., emceed by Telemundo 52 weather anchor Marcos Mora
The free public festivities feature performances by local musicians and ensembles and for the first time, art-making activities and a marketplace. Artisans and vendors will sell their wares to spur Angelenos into the holiday spirit of giving and sharing.
The plaza will become a winter wonderland, complete with snow flurries, holiday eats and complimentary hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy.
Before lighting the towering 50-foot Christmas tree, members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and The Music Center’s Executive Vice President of TMC Arts Josephine Ramirez will offer holiday greetings.
WHEN: Monday, November 27, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHO*:
*Speakers:
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District
Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District
Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Second District
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District
Josephine Ramirez, Executive Vice President of TMC Arts, The Music Center
Marcos Mora, Telemundo 52 Weather Anchor and Ceremony Emcee
- Musicians:
ADDERLEY Advanced Conservatory
Mariachi Hecho en Mexico
Valley Christian High School Handbell Choir
- Marketplace Artisans Curated by South Gate Museum and Art Gallery:
Annabella’s Candles
David Martinez Art
Guez Art
Oli Artesana
Spoon Fed Pets
* All speakers, artists and artisans subject to change.
WHERE: Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/treelighting and follow The Music Center on social media (@MusicCenterLA).
.
