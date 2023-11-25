Music Center Tree Lighting & Holiday Marketplace Nov. 27



The annual LA County Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Marketplace is free, and takes place Monday, Nov. 27, from 5-8 p.m. on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center in Downtown L.A., emceed by Telemundo 52 weather anchor Marcos Mora

The free public festivities feature performances by local musicians and ensembles and for the first time, art-making activities and a marketplace. Artisans and vendors will sell their wares to spur Angelenos into the holiday spirit of giving and sharing.

The plaza will become a winter wonderland, complete with snow flurries, holiday eats and complimentary hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy.

Before lighting the towering 50-foot Christmas tree, members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and The Music Center’s Executive Vice President of TMC Arts Josephine Ramirez will offer holiday greetings.



WHEN: Monday, November 27, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



WHO*:

*Speakers:



Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Second District

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District

Josephine Ramirez, Executive Vice President of TMC Arts, The Music Center



Marcos Mora, Telemundo 52 Weather Anchor and Ceremony Emcee



* All speakers, artists and artisans subject to change.



WHERE: Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/treelighting and follow The Music Center on social media (@MusicCenterLA).

.