Hollywood Heritage Celebrates MGM at 100

Hollywood Heritage Museum is extending its hours this week to accommodate the demand to see “Meet the Stars: 100 Years of MGM Studios and the Golden Age of Hollywood,” which opened April 6 and runs weekends through June 9, 2024.

Coinciding with the TCM Classic Film Festival (click to see festival schedule, April 18-21), the museum will be open Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., in addition to its regular hours, Saturdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“MGM Studios and the Golden Age of Hollywood” celebrates the centennial anniversary of MGM, the studio that made 1939’s “The Wizard of OZ,” and silent films “Ben-Hur” and “The Big Parade.”

John Gilbert’s Russian dagger and Ann Miller’s tap shoes are on display, along with costumes and personal effects of Humphrey Bogart, Marion Davies, Cary Grant, Clark Gable, Judy Garland, Greta Garbo, John Gilbert, Jean Harlow, Ann Miller, William Powell, Jane Russell, Barbara Stanwyck, Shirley Temple, Lana Turner and many more.

Visitors will see costumes, artwork, and marketing materials culled from the private collections of more than 20 motion picture memorabilia collectors, many items unseen for decades.

Among the more than 20 screen-worn costumes are a Judy Garland ensemble from “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), personal items from the career of child star Cora Sue Collins, Lewis Stone’s “Queen Christina” costume (unseen for 91 years), and the 1937 “Farewell to Earth” portrait of Jean Harlow, commissioned posthumously by the actress’ mother and once considered lost (seen below).Photo of the Mae West/Jean Harlow case courtesy of Darrell Rooney A new mystery costume from the Culver City Historical Society is on display, along with costume sketches.

Child Actress Cora Sue Collins

Each weekend visitors will hear from some of the collectors, who will offer personal insight on the stars, the studio, the costume designers and more. Child actress Cora Sue Collins (1930s) will make appearances in the gallery during the run of the exhibit (which includes her autograph book and her child-size director’s chair). She is pictured in the black & white photo above, with actresses Jean Harlow and May Robson, at a birthday party publicity stunt devised by Louis B. Mayer. April 19 marks Cora Sue’s 97th birthday.

In addition to the 86-inch Harlow portrait, commissioned after the actress’ untimely death at the age of 26, highlights of the exhibit include a Technicolor camera that was used for films such as “Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz,” the gates from Jane Russell’s childhood home, the premiere guest register from the 1932 film “Grand Hotel,” and Harlow’s blotting tissues bearing her lipstick prints (saved by her makeup artist) and more.

Bringing kids? Send them on the scavenger hunt to see how many dogs they can find in the exhibit!

About Hollywood Heritage:

Hollywood Heritage is a California state and federal 501 (3) (c) membership non-profit organization. Donations and memberships are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Founded in 1980, Hollywood Heritage continues to preserve and protect the historic built environment of Hollywood by actively interacting with city, state and federal agencies and by educating the public through the continued operation of the Hollywood Heritage Museum housed in the historic Lasky DeMille Barn, and by sponsoring and presenting programs at the museum on historical topics regarding preservation and film history.

The museum is the only Los Angeles museum dedicated to the early history of motion pictures. The Lasky-DeMille Barn is Hollywood Heritage’s most important artifact, the oldest extant Hollywood studio and the location where film industry pioneers, producer Jesse L. Lasky and director Cecil B. DeMille, made the first feature-length film in Hollywood in 1913. They rented this 1901 horse barn as a production facility at the corner of what is now Selma Avenue and Vine Street. By 1916 Lasky, had joined forces with Adolph Zukor and Paramount. Their growing operation eventually became Paramount Pictures. The “barn” moved to the new Melrose Paramount Studio in 1926. In 1980 Hollywood Heritage moved the barn to its current location to preserve it. In 1955 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places and was locally designated in 2013.

Hours and Location

Hollywood Heritage Museum, 2100 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, is open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and during scheduled events. Hours can vary (due to the Hollywood Bowl schedule). Check the website before visiting. The museum is housed in the historic Lasky-Demille Barn, across from the Hollywood Bowl.

Parking is free in the lot in front of the museum. Entry to the lot is on the side streets Odin and Milner.

.