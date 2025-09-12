29 Queer Film Festival a Mixed Media Event – Sept. 19-21

The 2nd annual 29 Queer Film Festival features “Slay All Day: Queer Horror,” a collection of scary shorts, for opening night on Sept. 19, 2025, in the scenic high desert city of Twentynine Palms, CA.

An Opening Night Afterparty will be held at Yucca Valley hotspot Tiny Pony, as part of the monthly drag show Horse Girl, featuring drag performances and DJs.

Taking place in the high desert an hour from Palm Springs and three hours east of Los Angeles, the 29 Queer Film Festival is a 3-day mixed-media event featuring film screenings, drag performances, a prop exhibit, and themed culinary experiences.

“We decided to start a queer film festival, and we’re proud that for the second year, the festival is partially funded by the city of Twentynine Palms,” said Graham Kolbeins, festival co-founder with Jonathan Andre Culliton. Both are veteran queer artists/filmmakers/cultural organizers.

The filmmakers said they “saw a strong need, especially in today’s challenging climate, to support and bring queer films and LGBTQ+ filmmakers to the Mojave desert,” also wanted to “nurture and amplify the work of artists living in the California high desert.”

“We’ve put together a stellar lineup of films, events, and awards, including a tribute award to trailblazing trans actor Brian Michael Smith.”

Festival Lineup:

SLAY ALL DAY: QUEER HORROR (OPENING GALA)

Do you know what loves to go bump in the night? Blood-thirsty oranges, killer drag queens, and a Crab Man! You’ll find that and much more in this queer horror block. Gala hosted by Mr. Her. Performances by Obsidienne Obsurd, Darren Wave, and Beautox Rocks. Free Rocky’s Pizza (first come, first served). Raffle with prizes from Desert Rat Roasters, Very Very, and JT Distilling Co – and more!

Blood Oranges

Dir. Steve Flavin (USA) TRT: 5 min An unsuspecting shopper brings home a bag of carnivorous fruit.

SCRUMPTIOUS

Dir. Paul Jacob Presley (USA) TRT: 8 min A foxy thief gets more than she bargained for when a routine money drop turns to terror.

Dry January

Dir. C.J. Arellano (USA) TRT: 19 min When Maya commits to a month of sobriety and takes up sculpting as a hobby, her crab sculptures terrorize her former drinking buddy, her brother Toby. 19 mins.

The Last Story on Earth

Dir. Aaron Immediato (USA) TRT: 18 min Facing angry protesters, a determined drag queen does her best to finish a fairy tale reading at the local library. But when an alien invasion upends Earth’s existence, the queen encounters new challenges that carry terrifying outcomes for humanity. 18 mins.

Minister Chucky – California Premiere

Dir. Graham Kolbeins & Jonathan Andre Culliton (Canada/USA) TRT: 11 min As the specter of rising fascism looms, a queer couple celebrates their love with an unconventional Vegas wedding. Filmmakers Graham Kolbeins and Jonathan Andre Culliton document their wild, heartfelt journey, offering a uniquely trans and nonbinary perspective on love, resistance, and the absurdity of our times.

Butterfly Kiss

Dir. Zohar Dvir (Germany) TRT: 10 min Carol panics and argues with her girlfriend Ray after an unexpected proposal. The situation gets worse when she wakes up in an apocalyptic reality and terribly discovers that Ray has transformed into a butterfly. Devoting yourself to your girlfriend could come at a price.

QUEENS OF DRAMA (FEATURE)

Dir. Alexis Langlois (France) TRT: 114 min Pop diva Mimi Madamour’s career peaks in 2005 before spiraling downwards due to her tumultuous love affair with punk icon Billie Kohler, their passionate and rage-fueled relationship playing out on stage for half a century.

WIGGING OUT: COMEDY, CAMP, AND DRAG



The finest collection of B movies, dramatic drag, and twisted animated visions coalesce into a strange stew that must be seen to be believed.

Lipsync Assassin

Dir. Jon Galvez (Philippines) TRT: 21 min

Sampaguita, a fabulous drag queen, moonlights as a hired killer to earn extra money and provide a good life for her talented daughter and sickly mother. Just when she thought she could handle any contract killing mission, her new target tests how far she can go to support her loved ones.

The 2007 Miss Southern Diva Pageant

Dir. Levi Maxine Johnson (USA) TRT: 4 min

On the night of the 2007 Miss Southern Diva Pageant, Sasha Cunt & her best friend Balls are RUNNING LATE! One dead deer, a car chase, and a gay singalong later can the two drag artists make it on time for the pageant?

Just Girlythings

Dir. Veda Sage Simone Fuller (USA) TRT: 1 min

As girls we are told becoming a woman is the most important thing that will ever happen to us we all sit there excited to get our periods feeling left out watching our friends bleed. FUCK THAT. As an intersex person assigned female at birth my period HURT all it ever did for me was make me bleed for month at a time. This film is an artistic rendition of the time my period sent me to the hospital.

Rent, Please!

Dir. Jaanan Mirza Pandya (USA) TRT: 3 min

While living together, two drag-performing roommates struggle to find balance with one another until they’re forced to team up and work together in order to take down their evil landlord, who is trying to evict them.

When I Run

Dir. Mauricio Momo Meneses (USA) TRT: 9 min When I Run is a magical realism short film that blends humor, surreal moments, and quiet reflection to explore the struggle of getting out of bed and moving forward physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Set in the quiet, open landscapes of rural Raton, in Northeast New Mexico, Mario, a hesitant early-morning runner, grapples with self-doubt, internal contradictions, and everyday temptations as he loops the track, searching for meaning in motion. Though absurd at times, the film invites viewers to reflect on deeper questions of self-discovery, guilt, escapism, and the nature of

progress. Life, like running, isn’t always about speed, but about presence, pace, and the people beside us.

G L O R Y

Dir. Kai Kim (USA) TRT: 13 min When Benji’s long-term boyfriend, Sam, dies suddenly in a freak hot dog cart accident, Benji finds himself vacillating between grief-stricken catatonia and manic horniness. His fixation on glory holes in particular leads him to Ari, an unconventional therapist, who guides Benji on a psychedelic journey through his own queer consciousness via the glory hole in his mind. Benji navigates shame, fear, piles of hot dogs, and a series of queer supervillains, on the road to understanding himself and his sexuality outside the context of his relationship with Sam.

Man of God

Dir. Jon Hook (USA) TRT: 14 min

After losing his lover & his church, David, a closeted preacher in the 1980s Deep South, comes to inherit his estranged father’s Miami nightclub — pitting him against his dangerous stepmother & plunging him into a world that could be his ruin or his rebirth.

The King – World Premiere

Dir. Mirene Castelltort (New Zealand) TRT: 9 min After attending a Drag King show, closeted Ramona embarks on a journey of self-acceptance and performing on stage.

After What Happened at the Library

Dir. Syra McCarthy, Kyle Casey Chu (USA) TRT: 15 minIn the wake of a terrifying encounter, an overwhelmed drag queen struggles under the weight of public attention. Inspired by Kyle Casey Chu’s viral true story.

UNDER THE JOSHUA TREES: QUEER DESERT STORIES (GALA)



A collection of desert-based talent and stories, featuring the latest work from local filmmakers and celebrating the cinematic landscape of the desert. Performances by Mr. Her, Darren Wave, and Obsidienne Obsurd. Raffle with prizes by Very Very, Joshua Tree Distilling Co., Vintage by Delilah – and more!

Gummy Worms – World Premiere

Dir. Sophie Lee Bennett (USA) TRT: 10 min

Teenage Bunny confronts grief and looming danger as ze reckons with the loss of zir other half in a post-apocalyptic world where gender no longer exists and nothing is as it seems.

Old Girl in a Tutu: Susan Rennie Disrupts Art History

Dir. Cheri Gaulke (USA) TRT: 8 min

Feminist scholar, Susan Rennie, seizes her iPhone and sneaks her queer, octogenarian body into master works of art, disrupting the narrative of the male gaze.

Thoughts and Prayers

Dir. Roxanne Manders, Ella Richie Teresa DeMaria (USA) TRT: 10 min

A transgender angel crash lands in the desert and finds her way to Las Vegas, where she is exposed to earthly pleasures.

Nova – World Premiere

Dir. Olivia Roberts (USA) TRT: 19 min

Miriam and JoJo, exes living in the same building, reconnect with only 27 hours left before the end of the world. Accompanied by their neighbor’s dog, they decide to search for an abandoned military base, all while navigating their complicated feelings about their relationship and the looming apocalypse.

Outage

Dir. Graham Kolbeins (Canada/USA) TRT: 15 min

With the heat threatening a grid outage, a queer couple sets out on their “perfect desert day.” There’s just one hitch: their bored pre-teen nephew is tagging along. But if anything can get him out of his video game, maybe it’s an encounter with a visitor from outer space.

Roughing It

Dir. Michael D. Cohen (USA) TRT: 16 min

A trans teen and her mom must survive a night of winter camping after being challenged by her politically incorrect uncle.

SHOWGIRLS (FEATURE)

Dir. Paul Verhoeven (USA) TRT: 131 min

In this 1995 camp classic, a mysterious young drifter who calls herself Nomi Malone hitches a ride to Las Vegas, where she finds work as a stripper and sets about clawing her way to the top of the Vegas showgirls.

PONYBOI (FEATURE)

Dir. Esteban Arango (USA) TRT: 103 min

Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past. 103 minutes.

Preceded by:

Grace

Dir. Alexandra Grey (USA) TRT: 19 min

In 1986, a resilient black trans woman defies all odds by forging a music career during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

QUEER PLANET: INTERNATIONAL SHORTS

Travel the world of modern queer cinema as we celebrate stories from all over the rainbow and across the globe. Directors in this program hail from Thailand, Spain, Russia, Iran and Palestine.

My Endless Eclipse

Dir. Bijan Aarabi (Iran) TRT: 14 min

A transgender woman has hidden her gender identity all her life. To escape a forced marriage, she is forced to flee her country. But she falls into the hands of human traffickers.

Palcorecore – US Premiere

Dir. Dana Dawud (Palestine) TRT: 6 min

Palcorecore by Dana Dawud is a chilling, mesmerizing series of dances and repurposed archival footage that circulated on the internet in and around Palestine.

For Sheyda – North American Premiere

Dir. Meysam Shamsi (Iran) TRT: 14 min

“For Sheyda” is a suspenseful coming-of-age story about a teenage girl determined to escape the constraints of her society. In a daring plan to fund her migration and gender transition, she decides to steal her grandmother’s gold. As the journey unfolds, Sheyda faces choices that redefine courage, identity, and the meaning of family in a delicate balance between dreams and reality.

Abby Stein

Dir. Yulia Starostina (Russia/USA) TRT: 6 min

Through thoughtful storytelling and striking visuals, Yulia Starostina captures Abby Stein’s journey as a transgender woman and Congregational Rabbi, shedding light on the intersection of gender, faith, and personal freedom. Her work invites viewers to reflect on the courage it takes to live one’s truth and the importance of creating space for everyone to be seen and heard.

Ethereal Creature

Dir. Tinshine Mont (Thailand) TRT: 19 min

Gene persuades her close friend, Tien, to go to the mythical forrest to return the stolen Naripon fruit to the God of Naripon.

A ghosting story – US Premiere

Dir. Iñaki Goldaracena (Spain/Chile) TRT: 8 min

An interior monologue mourns a past relationship. In the present, the revenge plan of a broken heart. 8 mins.

Intervention – International Premiere

Dir. Kamonkarn Samutratanakul (Thailand) TRT: 30 min

Lin sits alone at a bar, where she meets Jane, an alluring but unpredictable woman. They decide to spend the night together. As the night progresses, their forgotten problems and insecurities threaten to ruin the blossoming relationship.

The Golden Coyote Awards (Gala)

A variety award show of epic proportions! Hosted for the second year by Obsidienne Obsurd with special honoree Brian Michael Smith. Featuring performances from Mr. Her, Obsidienne Obsurd, and Darren Wave, a selection of music videos, and Brian Michael Smith’s short film “Deep Dish Dimples.” Free cake from Joshua Tree Cakery (first come, first served). Raffle with prizes from Habitat, Scorpion Lollipop and 29 Loaves – and more!

Born Again

Dir. Mary Evans (USA) TRT: 5 min

The official music video for Freak Daddy’s “Born Again” featured on his debut album S.G.S.M. (Sorry, god. Sorry, mom).

Cocksure

Dir. Lauren Wolpert (USA) TRT: 3 min

Gillie Dean (played by multi-media chicken artist) as Luke Warm in the PG 1X “Cocksure.”

Where Are You From? – International Premiere

Dir. Stevie Vickery (Australia) TRT: 6 min

A doco-style music film, introducing Melbourne-based musician and debut film maker Naavikaran and her South Asian futurist lore.

Corto y Libero

Dir. Matías “Lucho” Viera (Uruguay) TRT: 3 min

Corto y Libero – Andy Falcone Ft Fabik.

Drive – North American Premiere

Dir. Sam Sullivan, Taylor Hughes (USA) TRT: 4 min

A woman disappears into the city’s after‑hours glow, her guitar and suitcase crammed into the backseat. The road becomes both refuge and reckoning — a dreamlike limbo between what she’s leaving and where she’s headed.

Super Smash Bros

Dir. Kai Kim (Norway) TRT: 4 min

Super Smash Bros, the latest music video from Oslo-based artist Sid Hart, is a tender exploration of intimacy within the fast-paced world of hookup culture. Shot on hazy 16mm film, it blurs the line between memory and fantasy, unfolding through a series of fleeting encounters.

Deep Dish Dimples

Dir. Manuel Villareal (USA) TRT: 9 min

When Gio, a Black trans man, calls his best friend Lazette for help burying a body, the two are pulled into an unexpected confrontation with the past. As whispers of family wounds and unresolved trauma echo through the night, Gio must face a surreal encounter with his pre-transitioned self. What begins as a desperate mission transforms into a journey of acceptance, love, and self-forgiveness, reminding us that healing comes from embracing every part of who we are.

Festival Information

All screenings will take place in Twentynine Palms, California. Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

theatre29.org

After Party Venue: Tiny Pony, 57205 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, thetinypony.com

Additional Information about 29 Queer Film Festival is available at www.29qff.com

Connect with 29 Queer Film Festival: www.instagram.com/29queerfilm

.