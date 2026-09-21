Model Zaya Wade Named Honoree for 34th Annual Models of Pride Event at LA Center Oct. 10

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 34th annual Models of Pride, the world’s largest free event for LGBTQ+ youth returns to the Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

This year, TGI+ youth advocate and model Zaya Wade will headline the event as speaker and honoree. Wade will receive the Model of Pride Award, an honor given each year to a positive role model for LGBTQ+ youth. Previous honorees include Dylan Mulvaney, Bretman Rock, and Trixie Mattel.

“The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s impactful work shows what is possible when we invest in trans, gender-expansive, and nonbinary youth,” said Wade. “We create pathways to joy, leadership, and liberation, just as my project Translatable strives to do.

‘Keep Fighting for the Future’

Wade added that accepting the Model of Pride Award is not just an honor, “it’s a call to keep fighting for the future we all deserve. Now more than ever, our community needs to stand united so every young person can grow up knowing their truth is their power.”

For over 30 years, Models of Pride has brought together hundreds of LGBTQ+ young people and allies for a free day of connection, learning, and celebration. Youth ages 24 and younger can connect with LGBTQ+ peers, explore resources, participate in interactive workshops and activities.

There are also performances, arts and crafts, a resource college, and job fair, gaming, karaoke, and more.

“Models of Pride has been a joyful celebration of LGBTQ+ youth,” said Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner. Adding that it’s “a space where young people can feel safe, affirmed, and empowered.”

Wade, the honoree, has a history of supporting the Center, including the Trans Wellness Center. Hollendoner said that she “embodies the courage and authenticity that make her such a powerful role model for LGBTQ+ youth.”

Parents and Professionals

Models of Pride also includes the Parents and Professionals Institute (PPI) for family members, educators, and all other adult supporters of LGBTQ+ youth. PPI offers workshops, discussions, resources, and affinity groups designed to foster connection, learning, and community.

The free day of love, acceptance, and queer joy brings together hundreds of LGBTQ+ young people and allies. Activities include interactive workshops, performances, activities, resources, and opportunities to connect and celebrate community.

Models of Pride is made possible by our Senior Sponsors Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and Glamazon L.A.—Amazon’s LGBTQIA+ Affinity Group, and Freshman sponsors Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and GUESS Foundation.

Models of Pride Registration



The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Models of Pride runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 10. The Anita May Rosenstein Campus is located at 1118 N. McCadden Pl., Los Angeles.

For more formation or to register for the visit modelsofpride.org.

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