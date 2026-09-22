LA Center to Honor Violinist Cain Culto, LA Times Editor Suzy Exposito at 4th Annual Queerceañera

Multidisciplinary artist Cain Culto, known for his “Kentucky Latin Art-Pop,” will headline the LA LGBT Center’s Queerceañera on Sept. 26. Culto is also an honoree, along with Suzy Exposito, award-winning journalist, cultural tastemaker and an LA Times’ De Los section editor.

Presented by Gilead Sciences, the fourth annual Queerceañera is taking place at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza in Hollywood. (For tickets and more details, click here.)

Cain Culto has a bold, genre-defying approach to music and visual art. As headliner, the audience will witness his unique sound, drawn from his Colombian and Nicaraguan heritage, Kentucky upbringing, and queer identity.

A trained violinist and multidisciplinary artist, Culto blends influences from Appalachian folk and bluegrass with Colombian musical traditions. He pairs that with lyrics and imagery that explore identity, sexuality, religion, and self-expression.

“To be recognized by the Los Angeles LGBT Center alongside a community that celebrates our heritage and freedom of expression means so much to me,” said Culto.

Honoree Suzy Exposito

Co-honoree Exposito has documented Latine communities with cultural authenticity and approached stories of queer Latine life with the nuance and care that bring greater visibility and understanding to experiences too often overlooked.

“I was a 15-year-old baby punk in Florida when I began to realize my sexuality would diverge from the path of normativity—which is why it feels poetic to be honored at this year’s Queerceañera,” said Exposito.

“It’s been my life’s work to help undo the countless years of shame and oppression against our communities by telling the stories of LGBTQ Latines. It’s also been my life’s work to be a bisexual menace. I cherish the Center for all they do and will be supremely honored to accept this award on Sept. 26.”

Inspired by Tradition

This year’s theme, Siempre Contigo (“Always With You”), takes inspiration from the people, places, and traditions that remain with us as we grow.

The hummingbird at the center of this year’s Queerce imagery symbolizes ancestry, resilience, and connection across generations, reflecting the ways queer Latine communities honor where they come from while continuing to forge new paths.

“In my work, I highlight the intersectional aspects of my identity,” said Culto. “It has been so special to bond with others about our shared experiences. Siempre Contigo feels especially personal because it reminds me of the loved ones that have found me in all the different seasons of life. Even in the loneliest moments, there have always been arms to guide me and shoulders to lean on.”

Signature Heritage Event

Since its debut in 2023, Queerceañera has grown into the Center’s signature Latine Heritage Month tradition. Spotlighting queer Latine leaders, artists, and changemakers, the event is inspired by the traditional quinceañera. Queerce reimagines the coming-of-age tradition as an inclusive queer community cotillion centered on pride and belonging.

Presented by Gilead Sciences, Queerceañera is also made possible by Official Sponsors United Airlines, Wella Company, and Andy Ortiz & Peter Nielsen, alongside Supporting Sponsor Blue Shield of California.

Queerceañera, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, from 5:30–10 p.m., takes place at Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles.

Admission of $35 includes two drink tickets; $100 addmission includes lounge access and open bar. For more information an tickets, Click Here.

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